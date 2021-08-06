"That guy just made you millions and millions" - Colby Covington slams Dustin Poirier for celebrating in front of Conor McGregor at UFC 264

'Chaos' Colby Covington took another jab at former American Top Team teammate Dustin Poirier for celebrating after his "fluke" victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 264.

The celebration being referred to is the one Dustin Poirier carried out immediately after his fight with Conor McGregor was called to a stop by doctors at the end of round one due to the Irishman's injury. As Conor McGregor sat against the cage seething with disappointment, Dustin Poirier mocked him by executing a sarcastic version of the 'Billi Strut,' one of McGregor's signature celebration moves.

After his hand was raised as the winner Dustin Poirier hit the Billi Strut right in front of Conor McGregor. #UFC264pic.twitter.com/1xkohllQMO — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 11, 2021

Colby Covington appeared in an interview with 'The Daily Wire', where he was asked whether Dustin Poirier should have been proud of his injury-related win over Conor McGregor. In response, Covington said:

"Absolutely not. That was a fluke ending. The way Conor threw the kick, he threw a front kick, a teep kick, and it landed on Dustin's elbow. That's an accidental, fluke ending, you know? You can't celebrate... This is this 'nice charitable guy' that pretends to be this nice guy on camera. He is strutting in Conor's face right after the fight."

Colby Covington feels that Dustin Poirier should have been more grateful and graceful in victory, given the fact that Conor McGregor agreed to fight him. He said:

"Dude, that guy just made you millions and millions of dollars and made your career, and you're gonna laugh at him during this fluke ending when this guy gave you everything, this opportunity? It just shows the fake guy he is. he pretends to be this nice guy on camera, but really, he's a piece of sh**."

Watch the interview below:

Colby Covington does not believe Conor McGregor's claims about being injured before fighting Dustin Poirier

After the unexpected end of UFC 264, Conor McGregor immediately went into surgery for his fractured shin. Following the procedure, 'The Notorious' took to social media and claimed that he had stress fractures in the region going into the fight.

Colby Covington was asked whether he believed Conor McGregor's claims to be true, to which 'Chaos' replied:

"After every fight that Conor loses, he has a little excuse. All these fighters, they try to have these built-in excuses, you know. 'Oh, I had some injury looking into the fight. That's why that's what the result of the fight was because of that injury'. So, that was a built-in excuse. He's trying to keep the fans still engaged and not let them think that he's done and his career is over."

