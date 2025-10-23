“That is what I’m missing now” - Marat Grigorian to focus on building a family of his own when his fighting career is over

Armenian kickboxing star Marat Grigorian is happy with the life he has built as a professional fighter. He admits though that it could be better, with someone special beside him to share the journey with.It is something he touched on in an interview with ONE Championship, sharing how having a family of his own would considerably enhance the life he has now. He hopes to find the love of his life to start a family with, if not now, then when he calls it a career in fighting.The 34-year-old Hemmers Gym standout said:&quot;When I go back, I’d love to have someone special to be beside [me]. Of course, I’m not complaining because right now my entire family is always behind me. But it’ll be nice to have someone special in life. That is what I’m missing now.&quot;Grigorian added:&quot;My parents are very supportive, as they have always been. But, with me being the only son, they are always saying, ‘Hey, focus on family, too! It’s time for a family.’ And my dad is always like, ‘I want to see your children.'&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMarat Grigorian has been a professional kickboxer for nearly two decades now, with an overall record of 68-14. He has won world titles in K-1 and Glory and is regarded as one of the best in the game.He has spent the last five years competing in ONE Championship, with a 5-3 record to date while challenging for the featherweight kickboxing world title twice.Marat Grigorian seeks to get second straight win in next match at ONE 173Marat Grigorian takes the Circle again next month, looking to build on the momentum he got from a victory in his last match.The now-Belgium-based fighter will welcome Japanese Rukiya Anpo in ONE Championship on Nov. 16 at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri. They will go at it in a featherweight kickboxing showdown, part of the marquee event happening at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.Marat Grigorian knocked out Morocco's Abdelali Zahidi in the second round of their clash at ONE Friday Fights 92 in December. It was a bounce-back win for him after Superbon edged him out by decision in their fight for the interim featherweight kickboxing belt in April last year.His opponent, Anpo, who battled eight-division boxing world champion Manny Pacquiao in an exhibition boxing match in June last year, seeks to make it a winning ONE debut in front of the Japanese fans.For more information on ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship.