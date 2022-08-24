"That kid is legit" - Dana White heaps praise on Leon Edwards, says 'Rocky' is ready to defend his new belt

Dana White has nothing but positive things to say about newly-minted UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

The UFC president heaped praise on Edwards, who staged one of the most dramatic come-from-behind wins in a title fight during last Saturday's UFC 278 event. Down three rounds to one heading into the final frame, 'Rocky' threw a Hail Mary head kick that knocked Kamaru Usman out with 56 seconds remaining in the fight.

48 hours removed from the monumental event, the UFC boss was asked to comment on Edwards' win. During the post-fight press conference of Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS), White said:

"Talk about somebody who has had nothing but bad luck and one of the things that we're talking about is that kid accepted the Khamzat [Chimaev] fight two or three times... He's legit, man. That kid is legit and he's down to fight anybody, anytime, anywhere."

On top of that, White also revealed that Edwards is willing to fight as soon as possible. Right now, though, the Jamaican-born Englishman is expected to go on a media tour following his coronation:

"That kid's walking on water and couldn't be higher than he is right now," White sated. "He's down. He's ready to defend. He's ready to take on whatever it is. He's going on a whirlwind media tour when he goes home. You know, a lot of stuff changes when you get that belt. So his whole world is about to change in the next few weeks, but he's ready for it."

Catch the interview below:

Leon Edwards responds to Dana White saying Colby Covington is 2nd-best welterweight after Kamaru Usman

Prior to Leon Edwards' title win, UFC president Dana White said that Colby Covington would have been the welterweight champion if Kamaru Usman didn't exist.

But of course, Edwards proved the UFC president wrong when he dethroned the company's top pound-for-pound fighter. Now that he has the title around his waist, Edwards couldn't help but fire shots at his critics, including White. Appearing on the latest episode of The MMA Hour, 'Rocky' said:

"Dana came out before and said, 'If Usman wasn't the champion, Colby would be champion.' When I heard that I was like, 'What?' Colby had two shots, Masvidal had two shots. But little old Leon came in with one shot and head kicked him."

Check out Leon Edwards' comments below:

