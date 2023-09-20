“That last punch was cold dawg” - Fans can’t get enough of Rodtang sparring with his brother-in-law

One of the best things about having Rodtang Jitmuangnon as your brother-in-law is the fact that he is one of the greatest fighters in the world today. You'll never lose a fight when he's on your side. The worst part, however, is for the same reason. You may need to spar with him once in a while in the gym. And it will never feel good.

In a recent Instagram video posted by the ONE Championship we saw the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion sparring with his wife Aida Looksaikongdin's brother. Though it is quite evident that 'The Iron Man' was largely playing around and pulling his punches, those strikes can still debilitate any normal person.

Here's the video:

"Gotta prove she's in good hands 🙌 Will the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion remain king when Superlek challenges Rodtang at ONE Friday Fights 34? 🥊 @rodtang_jimungnon"

Fans are raving about the video in the comments section:

Comments on the video

@fierceandmighty saw the moral of the story:

"Never fight a man with his own face on his t-shirt."

@play_makers_association_ thought that last punch, which knocked the brother-in-law down, was a bit much:

"Damn that last punch was cold dawg 🤣🤣"

Winning comment goes to @timharr123, who pointed out that Rodtang's wife, Aida, is in good hands of her own, since she's a ferocious fighter herself:

"She’s in good hands even by just her own hands 😂"

@cynicdesign pointed out that just by being in the same ring with 'The Iron Man', let alone spar with him, is a privilege most athletes would pay for:

"People pay good money for that exact experience ;P"

This Friday, Rodtang won't be playing around as he will face perhaps his toughest challenge in ONE Championship yet. At ONE Friday Fights 34 inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, 'The Iron Man' will defend his throne against fellow Thai megastar and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, 'The Kicking Machine', Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch The event live and absolutely free on September 22 via the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.