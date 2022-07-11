"That was a luck shot" - Fans rally behind Conor McGregor vs. Jose Aldo 2 as the most-wanted rematch in the UFC 

A potential rematch between Conor McGregor and Jose Aldo may have more takers than expected. BT Sports' Chamatkar Sandhu recently posed a question to fans about the most anticipated rematch that never came to fruition.
Fans rallied behind Conor McGregor vs. Jose Aldo 2 for the most-wanted rematch. According to Twitter user @thedavid44, McGregor's 13 second knockout win over Aldo in 2015 was courtesy a "luck shot". David wrote on Twitter:
"Connor vs Aldo. I truely believe that was a luck shot and we have never seen it again."
McGregor vs. Aldo 2 also topped fans' lists featuring other epic rematches.
McGregor challenged Aldo for the featherweight title at UFC 194 in 2015 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. The Irishman was at the top of his trash-talking game, infamously getting into Aldo's head ahead of the fight. 'The Notorious' lived up to his hype, faceplanting the champion with a flush left hook just 13 seconds into the opening frame.
Other rematches most wanted by fans feature McGregor as well. Several voted in favor of a rematch between 'The Notorious' and Max Holloway. Their first encounter in August 2013 had ended in a unanimous decision win for the Irishman.
Other potential rematch suggestions for the Irishman included Dustin Poirier and Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Jose Aldo is seemingly uninterested in a rematch against Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor moved up to lightweight immediately after dethroning Jose Aldo in 2015. While talk of a rematch was always lurking, the matchup never came close to being considered.
Aldo has since revived his career, having moved down to bantamweight where he is looking to make a title run. Meanwhile, McGregor has gone 1-3 in his last four and is currently rehabilitating from a broken leg.
Aldo's win over Pedro Munhoz at UFC 265 last year once against brought up the topic of a McGregor rematch. 'Junior' dismissed the entire idea, claiming no one had considered the matchup when he deserved it. The Brazilian said during an interview with MMA Fighting:
"That’s what I don’t understand, brother. Back when it should have happened, like they are going [other] rematches and trilogies, I didn’t have the opportunity, no one considered anything, and each one went their way. Now that the situation has inverted again, it feels like they have the obligation to book it."