"That means there is a 3rd fight" - Jiri Prochazka explains emotional reaction to Alex Pereira’s victory over Magomed Ankalaev 

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Oct 07, 2025 04:31 GMT
Jiri Prochazka (left) believes he can beat Alex Pereira (right) in a trilogy bout [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Something that surprised the MMA fandom about Alex Pereira's win over Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320 was seeing his former rival Jiri Prochazka tear up, witnessing 'Poatan' win.

In interviews since, Prochazka has opened up about his emotional reaction, citing a respect for the Brazilian's team, a genuine dislike for Ankalaev, and even the possibility of a trilogy between him and Pereira as reasons behind it.

However, in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, 'BJP' has laid all speculations to rest, speaking his mind about the incident:

"It's not because I was so happy that Alex won or Ankalaev lost that fight. I was so emotional because, in that moment, I really realized, I really realized that Pereira won, and there is a potential fight between me and him. That means there is a 3rd fight. A third chance for me to be successful, and I deeply realized this is something that you have to win. So I just realized these things and I said to myself, 'Man, that will be the biggest challenge for my life.'"
Check out Jiri Prochazka's comments about his emotional reaction to Alex Pereira's UFC 320 victory below:

For context, 'BJP' has fought Pereira twice, conceding a knockout loss on both occasions.

Prochazka also had an enviable UFC 320 campaign. After dropping the first two rounds to opponent Khalil Rountree Jr., 'BJP' came out with ruthless intent in the third to claim a knockout win 3:04 minutes into the round.

The Czech national is 32-5-1 in MMA with wins over the likes of Glover Teixeira, Dominick Reyes, and Jamahal Hill, among others.

Jiri Prochazka reveals his ideal next fight

After his successful UFC 320 campaign, Jiri Prochazka has a clear goal as to what he wants next. Although he grew emotional at the prospect of bagging a trilogy fight against Alex Pereira, 'BJP' is far more interested in reclaiming gold than seeking retribution.

Speaking to The Schmo about 'Poatan' potentially moving up to heavyweight and leaving him to duke it out with the No.3-ranked Carlos Ulberg for the light heavyweight strap, the 32-year-old said:

"Like I said in the interviews, I really don't care who will be next. I just want to go for the title. This is what I want. This is for what I live for, and let's go for that." [6:01 minutes into the interview]
Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles.

Edited by Ujwal Jain
