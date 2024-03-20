"That motherf**ker is a fake a*s b*tch!" - Sean O'Malley blasts Marlon Vera and shares confusion at the support he receives from fans

Sean O'Malley has taken aim at Marlon Vera in the wake of UFC 299, where 'Sugar' dismantled 'Chito' over five rounds en route to a unanimous decision win.

Vera is one of the most popular fighters in the bantamweight division, and the support he garnered from fans ahead of his title clash with O'Malley was arguably more than the champion received.

But the 29-year-old recently shared his confusion as to why fans of the sport continue to support Vera.

Ahead of their championship clash, 'Sugar' had hinted at some heated words exchanged online via direct message, or 'DM'. After being accused of cheating by 'Chito' following their fight, the champion blasted his former opponent during episode 277 of the TimboSugarShow, even mentioning the 'DM' rumor.

He said:

"I don't get it, dude. I don't get the whole 'Chito' thing. Everyone seems to love this dude, that motherf**ker is a fake a*s b*tch! 'Chito' sucks. F**k him. I know s**t that people don't know, that would change their minds on him. But I'm not going to out there and post it. The DM s**t was real. I was in his f**king head, I was his brain. I was thinking for him... F**k that guy, bro! Then he comes out and says I'm greasing my hair. Bro didn't even get close enough to smell my hair."

Watch Sean O'Malley's video below from 9:00:

Sean O'Malley's coach shares what Marlon Vera said to him after UFC 299

UFC 299 was an incredible night of fights, headlined by a much anticipated rematch between Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera.

The pair were scheduled to face off in a rematch of their clash at UFC 252, where 'Chito' secured a TKO victory over O'Malley, the only defeat of his career to date. The American was insistant that the loss was a "fluke", pointing to his peroneal nerve being shut down by a calf kick as a chance event.

The pair continued to exchange trash-talk in the years, and following their rematch, it seems that the bad blood is yet to subside. Tim Welch, the longtime coach of 'Sugar', detailed his interaction with Vera in the octagon following the title fight. He said this:

"I tried to shake 'Chito's' hand and just tell him, 'God, you are a warrior. Keep you head up. Keep going.' And he just shook my hand and said, 'We'll never be friends.' I think he's just bitter."

Watch Sean O'Malley's coach talk about Marlon Vera below from 4:40: