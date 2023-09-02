"That should be the name of his book" - When Khabib Nurmagomedov's cold reply to Conor McGregor's taunt had Joe Rogan in awe

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor was argubaly the most personal and profitable rivalry in UFC history.

The rivalry became personal to the point that religion, family, and teammates were brought into it and culminated with a main event lightweight title fight at UFC 229. The event set the pay-per-view buyrates record for both the promotion and the sport with 2.4 million buys. During an episode of JRE, Joe Rogan was in awe as he reflected on a cold reply from 'The Eagle' directed towards McGregor's taunts.

He wrote:

"I take people into deep waters and they discover themselves. That should be the name of his book. That should be the title of his book."

The UFC Hall of Famer earned a fourth-round submission win over Conor McGregor via rear-naked choke to retain his lightweight championship at UFC 229. They didn't squash their beef after the fight as 'The Eagle' jumped over the cage and attacked the Irishman's team, which started a brawl between their respective teams.

It remains to be seen whether Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor would ever make amends, but it doesn't appear to be anytime soon.

Ian Garry draws comparison to Khabib Nurmagomedov after dominant win over Neil Magny

Ian Garry weighed in on his dominant win over Neil Magny at UFC 292 and made a comparison to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

While speaking to MMA Fighting journalist Damon Martin, 'The Future' opened up on his surge up the welterweight rankings and noted that his win over Magny was similar to 'The Eagle's' win over Edson Barboza. He mentioned that the UFC Hall of Famer was the last fighter to earn a 30-24 on the scorecards, which made the win more meaningful for him, saying:

"Do you know last time there was a 30-24?...I know what it was and I know how long ago it was. It's been seven years since we've seen a 30-24 scorecard and it was Khabib vs. Edson Barboza...So that's the dominance we're talking about now." [6:50 - 7:18]