“That was nice and helpful” – Smilla Sundell recalls her time as a beginner in a Muay Thai gym 

Reigning and undisputed ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Hurricane’ Smilla Sundell is one of the most talented, most dominant titleholders in ONE Championship today.

The teenage sensation competes among the best fighters in the world at the highest level, but at the age of 18, it wasn’t too long ago that Sundell was just a beginner in ‘the art of eight limbs’.

After discovering Muay Thai while on a family vacation in Phuket a few years ago, Sundell began training in Thailand and quickly realized she was a natural. Now, after honing her skills at the world-renowned Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Sundell is a world champion.

That being said, the 18-year-old still remembers when she was just starting out in combat sports and says the memory is still fresh in her mind. Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Sundell shared her experience and thoughts about the humble beginnings of her career.

‘The Hurricane’ said:

“There were a lot of trainers at the gym, so they took care of everyone. It was a mix – some pros, some beginners. They may put some to the side and then the pros [would] do their own thing on the bags while they take care of the beginners. So, that was nice and helpful.”

Smilla Sundell's most recent victory

If you need more proof that ‘The Hurricane’ Smilla Sundell is the real deal, look no further than her most recent fight.

The reigning ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai queen put on a spectacular performance in a successful world title defense against ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The event was held live at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 30th.

Sundell won via third-round technical knockout after a dominant performance, as she cemented her status as the pound-for-pound best striker in the women’s Muay Thai division.