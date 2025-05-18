“That would be a pretty interesting one” - Tye Ruotolo suggests rematch with Mica Galvao should be in MMA

Tye Ruotolo offered the idea of fighting Mica Galvao in their respective MMA debuts. Only two grapplers hold more than one win against ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo - Mica Galvao and Roberto Jimenez.

Galvao, a 21-year-old Brazilian widely considered one of the most talented grapplers on the planet, has teased a transition to MMA, similar to Ruotolo. While speaking to JitzMagazine, Ruotolo had this to say about potentially fighting Galvao in MMA under the ONE Championship banner:

"I was saying we should do an MMA debut with me and Mica. I know Mica was teasing his MMA debut, and the same with me. So that would be a pretty interesting one for sure."

Galvao has never competed in ONE Championship. Meanwhile, Ruotolo is a three-time welterweight grappling world champion in the promotion, establishing a record of 8-0, including four wins by submission.

Watch Ruotolo's entire interview with JitzMagazine below:

Tye Ruotolo interested in potential MMA fight against Adrian Lee

Tye Ruotolo plans to join his twin brother, ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo, in professional MMA later this year. Kade has already made a name for himself in MMA, establishing a 3-0 record in the lightweight division, all first-round submission wins.

Mica Galvao isn't the only fighter that Tye's interested in facing in his professional MMA debut. Following his latest grappling win at ONE Fight Night 31, the welterweight grappling king had this to say during his post-fight press conference about potentially being matched up against Adrian Lee:

"The Lee fight sounds interesting. Adrian Lee for the debut would be awesome. I don’t really care, that’s one that ONE kind of sent my way. Whoever they want to throw at my way."

Adrian Lee, aged 19, is the younger brother of ONE legends Christian Lee, a two-division MMA world champion, and Angela Lee, a retired former world champion.

Lee made his professional MMA debut in June 2024 and has since won three consecutive fights, all by submission.

Tye Ruotolo has the skillset to become a future world champion in MMA. It's unclear if ONE will throw him into the deep end against Lee or test him against a lesser-known opponent.

