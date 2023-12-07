“That would be really cool” – Smilla Sundell keen to witness cross-promotion mega event between ONE Championship and UFC

Reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell would love to see ONE Championship go toe-to-toe with the UFC in a cross-promotional clash someday.

Sundell is fresh off a big win at ONE Fight Night 14, scoring a third-round knockout over current atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Having already conquered the art of eight limbs, ‘The Hurricane’ is keen on making a run in mixed martial arts one day. To prepare herself for the potential transition, Sundell has been studying some of the women who compete in strawweight MMA.

While at that, Smilla Sundell admits that she would love to see the best strikers from ONE Championship go toe-to-toe with Dana White’s crew of athletes at UFC.

“I watch some of the girls in my weight class because those are who I’ll probably face when I transition to the sport,” Sundell told Essentially Sports. “I need to get a feel on the competition,” Sundell said. “I think they (female UFC fighters) are also very good. But I would really like to see a ONE vs UFC one day to see who’s the best in the world. I think that would be really cool.”

Smilla Sundell looks to follow in the footsteps of teammate Stamp Fairtex

Having dominated the competition in Muay Thai, Smilla Sundell is already eyeing a potential move to MMA, much like her friend and teammate Stamp Fairtex.

Capturing the atomweight MMA world championship in September, Stamp worked her way up the ladder, scoring wins over Ritu Phogat, Jihin Radzuan, Alyse Anderson, and Ham Seo Hee.

Before her reign as the atomweight MMA queen, Stamp dominated in both Muay Thai and kickboxing, capturing world titles in both sports in her first two outings with the promotion. Could we see Smilla Sundell find similar success in mixed martial arts if and when she makes the move?

With a teammate like Stamp Fairtex to show her the way, anything is possible for the Swedish teen phenom.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 14 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.