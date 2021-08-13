"That's 2-0" - Nate Diaz continues to mock Dustin Poirier, 'The Diamond' responds

If there's someone Nate Diaz is highly interested in exchanging heavy leather with, it's Dustin Poirier. Over the past few days, the 36-year-old welterweight has consistently called out 'The Diamond' but without much reciprocation from his rival.

Earlier today, Diaz posted a tweet wherein he presumably targeted Poirier, calling him a "pu**y a** b***h." He also noted that he is 2-0 up against the No.1-ranked UFC lightweight, possibly referring to the fact that his callouts have fallen on deaf ears and that Poirier isn't interested in fighting him.

Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier were first expected to fight each other at UFC 230 in 2018. However, the Louisiana native was forced to pull out of the bout due to an injury.

I knew you was a pussy bitch that’s 2-0 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 12, 2021

Poirier was quick to respond to Diaz's tweet, and he dismissed the idea of him being uninterested in fighting 'The Stockton Slugger.'

They're lying and you're getting played — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 12, 2021

Last month, Diaz called out Poirier for a middleweight scrap. 'The Diamond' responded by suggesting that he'll fight Diaz at any weight.

I'd touch you up at any weight — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 16, 2021

Dustin Poirier is coming off a huge win over Conor McGregor at UFC 264. Recording two consecutive wins over the Irishman, he is now set to take on Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title.

Meanwhile, Nate Diaz's last fight was against Leon Edwards at UFC 263. The 36-year-old lost the fight via a unanimous decision but almost pulled off a miraculous comeback in the final round.

Nate Diaz doesn't want to fight Dustin Poirier at lightweight

Following Dustin Poirier's UFC 257 win against Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz expressed interest in finally settling his rivalry with 'The Diamond.' However, he also made it clear that fighting Poirier in the lightweight division will not be an option.

"Now is the time to fight for sure. We should've fought a long time ago, and now the stars are aligned... because he just won the fight... we're ready for the big fight... I'm not fighting at 155 (lbs), I'll fight probably at 170 or 165, not 155," Diaz told ESPN.

Watch Diaz's full interview with ESPN below:

Nate Diaz is currently on a two-fight losing streak. The last time he tasted victory inside the UFC octagon was in 2019 opposite Anthony Pettis.

