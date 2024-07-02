"That's actually insane" - Fans react after learning that Kamaru Usman's last win was on the same night as Alex Pereira's debut

Kamaru Usman's last instance tasting victory was when Alex Pereira debuted in the octagon and r/ufc users are sounding off online.

At UFC 268 in November 2021, Usman bested Colby Covington in a rematch and retained his welterweight title for the fifth and final time in the night's headliner. As for Alex Pereira, the former multi-division Glory kickboxing champion fought in the featured preliminary bout and would knock out Andreas Michailidis with a flying knee early on in the second stanza.

Reddit user @Gerardo1917 pointed out Kamaru Usman has gone winless since this night while Pereira has obviously risen to great heights.

Trending

This on the heels of 'Poatan' notching his second light heavyweight title defense at UFC 303 and having also gone on to become the company's middleweight champion since UFC 268. Conversely for Usman, he dropped a pair of fights to successive welterweight champion Leon Edwards and also lost to Khamzat Chimaev over the years.

Several Reddit-based combat sports fans took to the comment section to have their say on Usman and Pereira's respective roads since UFC 268.

@Zaardu_ said:

"Daaamn man, that's actually insane! That being said Usman is fighting absolute killers since he lost his title"

@Royal-Interaction553 stated:

"I had so much fun with that fact"

Check out more reactions below:

[Image courtesy: @r/ufc thread on Reddit]

Check out the Reddit post on Kamaru Usman and Alex Pereira at UFC 268 below:

Kamaru Usman and other notable UFC 268 happenings

Kamaru Usman defending his 170 pound strap in the night's main event was not the only significant happening to reflect back on from that Fall 2021 card.

In the co-main event of the night, then-UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas earned a win on points over present day queen of 115 pounds Zhang Weili in their rematch.

Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler threw down in an all time classic with the former earning the unanimous decision victory over the latter.

Marlon 'Chito' Vera also scored a notable knockout on this night as he halted a former UFC lightweight champion and multi-time featherweight title challenger. Frankie Edgar was finished by the eventual UFC bantamweight title challenger with a front kick in the final round of their UFC 268 matchup.

Also, another notable promotional debut transpired on that same card as Ian Machado Garry made his first octagon walk. Garry halted Jordan Williams with a counter right in the final second of the opening round during his first UFC showdown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback