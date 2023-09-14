“That’s too advanced, not fair” - Fans struggle to wrap their minds around Mikey Musumeci’s puzzling BJJ transitions

Mikey Musumeci and his sister Tammi Musumeci are two of the finest BJJ world champions today. Aside from holding the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world title, Mikey is a five-time IBJJF world champion. He is also the first American to win an IBJJF world title on more than one occasion.

Meanwhile, Tammi is a multi-time world champion in colored belt categories. She is also a four-time IBJJF No-Gi black belt world champion. These siblings are pulling off moves we can't even begin to comprehend and analyze. Seriously, the Musumecis are jiu-jitsu wizards, plain and simple.

In a recent Instagram video, the Musumeci siblings demonstrated a back-take sequence that is puzzling as it is awe inspiring:

"Taken ABACK 🤩 Will flyweight submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci put on another captivating performance against legendary fighter Shinya Aoki on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15 on @primevideo? @mikeymusumeci"

Mikey Musumeci's leg-lace-to-back-take sequence is something hard to break down even in slow motion. Fans are both amazed and puzzled at the ingenious sweep.

Comments on the video

@slim_rolls_ says what we all were thinking:

"That's too advanced, not fair"

@enter_the_guitar has a very analytical take on the video:

"@mikeymusumeci this video is very informative. With further analysis of this video I see a trap within a trap within a trap to be able to take the back or submit in a number of ways. Very impressive, also that pizza/spaghetti diet is awesome! I hope to one day be able to train with you."

Check out more comments below:

More comments

@eugenenunnf22 might be exaggerating with his comment, but we completely understand:

"I jist had a seizure trying to understand what just happened"

@dirty_barnacles is just in awe of the world champion's technical creativity:

"This sequence is legitimately insane. Dammit Mikey lmao"

Mikey Musumeci is set to face former ONE lightweight MMA world champion and Japanese MMA legend Shinya Aoki in an openweight submission grappling bout at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6. Look to see him pull off similar moves against the equally creative Aoki.

ONE Fight Night 15 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live on US primetime free of charge for Prime Video members in North America.