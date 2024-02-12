“That’s an advantage for me” - Lito Adiwang speaks on the wealth of talent he can train with at SOMA Fight Club in Bali

Lito Adiwang’s plunge into a new gym is slowly paying dividends to the Filipino star.

The strawweight MMA menace is now a mainstay at SOMA Fight Club in Bali, and he believes the stable’s wealth of talents has been an incredible advantage during his training camp.

Adiwang will take on fellow striker Danial Williams in a strawweight MMA matchup at ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Lito Adiwang described how the Indonesian gym constantly pushes him to his limits and that includes a multitude of sparring partners.

“An advantage here is that there are a lot of fighters around my weight that I can spar with. That’s an advantage for me.”

Adiwang previously spent most of his ONE Championship tenure with the Philippines’ Team Lakay but decided to leave the famed stable when he returned to action in 2023.

After an 18-month layoff due to a knee injury, Adiwang returned to competition at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September and represented Bali’s Hiit Studio in his 23-second knockout win over Adrian Mattheis.

Adiwang’s tenure with Hiit Studio didn’t last long, though, since the gym underwent renovation in the lead-up to the ‘Thunder Kid’s’ rematch against Jeremy Miado at ONE Fight Night 16 in November 2023.

While he temporarily represented SOMA in his unanimous decision win against Miado, Adiwang fully transferred to the Bali outfit earlier this year.

Lito Adiwang admits SOMA constantly pushes him to his limits

Lito Adiwang has yet to square off with Danial Williams in Bangkok, yet he’s already feeling the effects of what his body might go through at ONE Fight Night 19.

In the same interview with ONE Championship, Adiwang said he sometimes struggles to finish a training session at SOMA Fight Club due to how hard his training camp is.

Nevertheless, the Filipino star knows that all his hardship in the gym will eventually pay off at Lumpinee:

“There are times wherein I get so tired in training, and I can’t even finish the round anymore, but I know I have to push hard because my opponent won’t make it any easier for me. I always think that if I’m gonna give up in training, I can forget about winning the fight.”

ONE Fight Night 19 is ONE Championship’s second Amazon card of the year and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.