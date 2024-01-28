"That's where he's caught up" - Aljamain Sterling's coach Ray Longo dissects if Conor McGregor is still driven by money

Conor McGregor has lost his way according to Aljamain Sterling's coach Ray Longo who spoke about where the Irishman's mind is at.

It is no secret that 'The Notorious' is not the same fighter who took the UFC to a different level of fame a couple of years ago. He has lost his form and has been inconsistent inside the octagon prompting questions of whether he has lost his drive and motivation after becoming one of the richest athletes.

While on The Anik & Florian Podcast, Longo spoke about the former champion's mindset:

"I don't think it's money at all. One thing with Conor, Conor is a fighter, he handles himself, when he's fighting, when he's in the zone and he's fighting. You know even when he loses he loses the right way, says the right thing.....But now he's a fighter and entertainer and I think the entertaining part, the trolling part is probably bigger than the want to wanna fighter, and I think that's where he's caught up."

According to Ray Longo, you can not sustain being a fighter and an entertainer who parties and does all the things associated with that side of being a famous personality. McGregor will look to prove people wrong when he makes his return to the octagon since he is hopeful for another shot at the title.

Conor McGregor hints at returning on the historic UFC 300 card

Conor McGregor seems to be listening to the fans' pleas as he teased a return to the octagon in the highly awaited UFC 300 card. The historic event will take place in April this year and Dana White has been assembling a stacked card to do justice to the occasion.

Fans have been asking for McGregor to be the name that headlines the event and 'The Notorious' heard their pleas, tweeting out:

"McGregor on 300 seals the deal."

Take a look at the tweet by Conor McGregor:

McGregor has not fought since 2021 and has been looking to return to action since late last year. However, there have been no fight announcements, and the closest thing to an announcement the fans have got was the hope of a fight between 'The Notorious' and Michael Chandler, the coaches of The Ultimate Fighter 31. Chandler is himself waiting for their fight to be announced.