"That's a crazy statement" - Ryan Garcia disputes Eddie Hearn's claim that Devin Haney is "unbeatable" and "one of the best PFP fighters"

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney are on a collison course set for April 20. Ahead of the pair's bout, much has been said. Now, Garcia disputes an assertion made by boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, who described his scheduled opponent as unbeatable and among the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

The incident took place yesterday at a pre-fight press conference, where Hearn described Haney in glowing terms. Naturally, Garcia objected to the promoter's statements, interrupting him by accusing him of not being truthful.

"Come on, Eddie. Stop lying. That's a crazy statement. Anybody's beatable, that's cap, and I like you."

Check out Eddie Hearn's statement and Ryan Garcia's rebuttal (10:40):

It is easy to understand both men's perspectives. Haney is the undefeated WBC lightweight champion, having previously been the undisputed titleholder in the weight class. He is a perfect 31–0 and has looked sensational in virtually every bout.

Garcia, however, also spent most of his career unbeaten before finally losing to Gervonta Davis. Nevertheless, he maintains that everyone is beatable, especially Haney given that the pair have actually fought before in the amateur scene, going 3–3, which gives him every reason to feel Haney is beatable.

Furthermore, one of Haney's most recent bouts was a highly controversial unanimous decision win over Vasily Lomachenko that a large percentage of observers felt was undeserved. But, it is clear that Haney is a special talent, who has achieved more than Garcia has in professional boxing.

For that reason, many are predicting a win on Haney's behalf.

Has Ryan Garcia ever been a world champion?

Ryan Garcia is a relatively popular boxer, especially due to the social media clout he gained from his once-viral body shot challenge. But has he ever done anything notable in boxing, like winning a world title? Among the titles Garcia has won are the WBC-NABF Junior super featherweight title, his first championship.

Check out Ryan Garcia winning the WBC interim lightweight title:

He has also held the WBC-NABF and WBO–NABO super featherweight titles, as well as the WBO–NABO and WBC Silver lightweight titles. But the only true world title he has held is the WBC interim lightweight title, which he won with a TKO over Luke Campbell.