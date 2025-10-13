"That’s too damn funny," "It's an absolute classic" - Fans erupt at Michael Bisping’s funny exchange with Deiveson Figueiredo before UFC Rio

Michael Bisping shared a humorous moment with Deiveson Figueiredo during the fighter meetings ahead of UFC Rio. The exchange quickly gained traction on social media, with the clip circulating widely on X and Reddit.The resurfaced meme portrayed Bisping as an English knight repelling a goblin and his wizard master. The former UFC middleweight champion later revealed that he showed Figueiredo the meme in fighter meetings.Check out Michael Bisping's X post below:Several fans took to X to react to Bipsing's post, with one fan writing:&quot;You gotta let us know what he said, man, it's an absolute classic.&quot;Meanwhile, other fans wrote:&quot;That’s too damn funny.&quot;&quot;That's been my banner forever.&quot;&quot;I would honestly play this video game.&quot;&quot;Figgy gets the W.&quot;Check out some of the fan reactions below:Fans react to hilarious exchange between Michael Bisping and Deiveson Figueiredo. [Screenshots courtesy: @bisping on X]Figueiredo returned to winning form in the co-main event of UFC Rio by defeating Montel Jackson via split decision. The Brazilian displayed his signature grappling at bantamweight, as he scored solid takedowns with well-timed striking to control much of the fight.Jackson struggled to maintain activity, allowing Figueiredo to manage the pace and stay largely out of danger. The fight extended through three rounds, with the scorecards ultimately favoring Figueiredo and ending Jackson’s six-fight winning streak.Merab Dvalishvili responds to Deiveson Figueiredo's challenge after UFC RioMerab Dvalishvili appears ready to take on Deiveson Figueiredo following the Brazilian’s win over Montel Jackson at UFC Rio. Figueiredo bounced back from a recent setback with a controlled, technical performance that reestablished him as a top bantamweight contender.Dvalishvili, coming off a successful title defense against Cory Sandhagen, welcomed the challenge and indicated he is prepared for a quick turnaround to face the former two-time flyweight champion. He took to X and wrote:&quot;Congratulations [Figueiredo] @DDeusdaguerra! Great performance against a top opponent! I’m waiting for you #UFCRio&quot;Dvalishvili has claimed that he wants to fight one more time this year to set the record for most title defenses in a year in UFC history. Figueiredo, meanwhile, has identified holes in Dvalishvili’s grappling that he plans on potentially exploiting.