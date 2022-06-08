"That's the only fight I couldn't pull off" - Dana White shares regrets for not being able to make Brock Lesnar superfight happen in UFC

Dana White recently named Fedor Emelianenko vs. Brock Lesnar as the only fight that he ever failed to organize.

The UFC president sat down for a chat with Laura Sanko ahead of UFC 275 and answered questions from the fans. White was asked which fight he would have liked to see happen in the UFC that never happened.

He said that the organization has managed to pull off every big fight that was ever on the cards. This includes a boxing showdown between Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor. However, Emelianenko vs. Lesnar is a fight that the UFC boss revealed that he cpuldn't pull off as he stated:

"I've made every fight that was ever possible to make in MMA including Mayweather and McGregor. The only fight that I ever failed to make was Fedor vs. Brock. Every other fight that we ever thought about or fans wanted to see or whatever it was, I made. That's probably the one I couldn't pull off."

Watch Dana White take part in fans Q & A:

Emelianenko and Lesnar were two of the biggest names in the heavyweight division of MMA at one point in time. Lesnar managed to capture the UFC heavyweight title during his time in the sport of MMA. Emelianenko, on the other hand, is considered one of the greatest fighters ever by many. However, the Russian never fought in the UFC.

Emelianenko vs. Lesnar is a fight that fans never got to see. Anderson Silva vs. Georges St-Pierre and Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov were also some other fights that never came to fruition.

Will Brock Lesnar ever make a return to MMA?

Brock Lesnar last fought at UFC 200 and defeated Mark Hunt via decision. However, that contest was later ruled a no-contest due to Lesnar failing drug tests.

The 44-year-old made his UFC debut back in 2008. He had a total of nine fights in his MMA career and managed to out together a record of 5-3-1. He defeated the likes of Randy Couture, Shane Carwin, Frank Mir, and more in his career. Lesnar even managed to become the UFC heavyweight champion, which he later lost to Cain Velasquez.

Watch Brock Lesnar vs. Frank Mir 2:

He has always been a fan favorite amomg UFC faithfuls. However, given his age (44), it's highly unlikely that fans will see him make a return to the sport of MMA.

