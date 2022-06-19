"That's gonna be a great fight" - Josh Emmett predicts outcome of highly anticipated Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez clash

Josh Emmett has given his prediction for the upcoming featherweight main event between Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez, which goes down on July 16.

In the latest edition of MMA Pro's Pick, Emmett picked Ortega to come out on top. However, he suggested that it won't be an easy matchup for either man. Here's what the 37-year-old said:

"Yair [is a] fast, explosive fighter, a great stand-up. Obviously, Brian Ortega is one of the best jiu-jitsu guys in the division... I'll go, maybe with Ortega. That's gonna be a great fight, you know? Tough fight for both of them."

Watch Josh Emmett predict the winner of Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez in the video below:

Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez will go to battle in a five-round headliner at the July 16 UFC Fight Night inside the UBS Arena on Long Island. Both men will enter the bout looking to bounce back from their recent defeats.

'T-City' suffered a unanimous decision loss to featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in their championship bout last September. Meanwhile, 'El Pantera' is coming off a decision loss to former 145-pound titleholder Max Holloway.

Josh Emmett looks to rise up the featherweight rankings against Calvin Kattar

Josh Emmett is set to headline tonight's UFC Austin event against Calvin Kattar. The 37-year-old has been quite successful since dropping down to 145 pounds, with his only loss coming against Jeremy Stephens in early 2018.

Emmett is currently riding a four-fight win streak in the promotion, with his most recent win coming over Dan Ige last December.

Ranked No.7 at featherweight, Emmett will look to produce a convincing win against the No. 4-seeded Kattar to climb up the rankings. A win over 'The Boston Finisher' would also potentially elevate Emmett into another high-profile matchup.

Emmett is also one of the only two fighters in the featherweight top seven who is yet to face Alexander Volkanovski or Max Holloway.

Calvin Kattar, meanwhile, is coming off a dominant unanimous decision win over Giga Chikadze in January this year. He will now look to carry that momentum into tonight's main event bout against Emmett.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far