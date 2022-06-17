UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett - What is the start time for the UFC fight tonight (June 18, 2022)?

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett is the next Fight Night effort from the MMA juggernaut. The event is set to go down this Saturday, June 18 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. There are a series of exciting matchups lined up for fans to look forward to.

A featherweight clash will take the main event spot at Fight Night as No.4-ranked Calvin Kattar goes up against the No.7 contender Josh Emmett. Both men will look to deliver a statement performance this Saturday for a chance to rise up the rankings.

Watch the fight preview for Kattar vs. Emmett below:

In the co-headliner, MMA veteran Donald Cerrone will look to snap his six-fight winless run when he goes up against Joe Lauzon in a lightweight clash. Lauzon will also enter Saturday's bout on the back of a three-fight skid and will be equally determined to pick up a win.

In another exciting matchup, Kevin Holland will return to action to take on Tim Means in his second welterweight appearance this Saturday. 'Trailblazer' will enter the bout looking to register another strong finish at 170 pounds after dispatching Alex Oliveira in March.

Also on the UFC Fight Night card, KO artist Joaquin Buckley will look to deliver another highlight-reel finish when he faces Albert Duraev in a middleweight clash.

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett - Timings

The following are the UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett timings for the United States, the United Kingdom, and India:

United States

The prelims will kick off at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT on Saturday, June 18, and the main card will commence at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT.

United Kingdom

For UK audiences, the prelims will get underway at 8 PM GMT and the main card will begin at 11 PM GMT on Saturday, June 18.

India

In India, the prelims will start at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday, June 19, while the main card will get underway at 4:30 AM IST.

Watch the top finishes of some of the fighters competing at UFC Fight Night this Saturday:

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett - Full card

Here are all the fighters competing on the upcoming fight card this weekend:

Main card

Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett (featherweight main event)

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon (lightweight co-main event)

Tim Means vs. Kevin Holland (welterweight bout)

Joaquin Buckley vs. Albert Duraev (middleweight bout)

Damir Ismagulov vs. Guram Kutateladze (lightweight bout)

Julian Marquez vs. Gregory Rodrigues (middleweight bout)

Preliminary card

Adrian Yanez vs. Tony Kelley (bantamweight bout)

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Natalia Silva (women’s flyweight bout)

Court McGee vs. Jeremiah Wells (welterweight bout)

Ricardo Ramos vs. Danny Chavez (featherweight bout)

Maria Oliveira vs. Gloria de Paula (women’s strawweight bout)

Eddie Wineland vs. Cody Stamann (bantamweight bout)

Phil Hawes vs. Deron Winn (middleweight bout)

Roman Dolidze vs. Kyle Daukaus (middleweight bout)

