UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett - June 18, 2022: Know the main card fighters competing at the event

The UFC is returning to the United States following a trip to Singapore for UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett this weekend. The Fight Night event is set to go down from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, June 18, and has a series of exciting matchups.

At the top of the fight card, No.4-ranked featherweight Calvin Kattar will go up against No.7 contender Josh Emmett.

Taking the co-main event spot at this UFC Fight Night this Saturday will be a lightweight clash between 54-fight MMA veteran Donald Cerrone and fellow promotional mainstay Joe Lauzon.

The main card of this UFC Fight Night is scheduled to get underway at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT, and fans will no doubt be looking forward to a long night of intense action.

See the entire main card for UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett below:

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett (featherweight main event)

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon (lightweight co-main event)

Tim Means vs. Kevin Holland (welterweight bout)

Joaquin Buckley vs. Albert Duraev (middleweight bout)

Damir Ismagulov vs. Guram Kutateladze (lightweight bout)

Julian Marquez vs. Gregory Rodrigues (middleweight bout)

Calvin Kattar

Calvin Kattar (23-5) made a huge comeback from his 2021 loss to Max Hollaway with a dominant unanimous division win against Giga Chikadze in January this year. 'The Boston Finisher' will look to enter the featherweight top three when he takes on Emmett at this weekend's UFC Fight Night.

Josh Emmett

Josh Emmett (17-2) is pursuing a fifth consecutive win in the promotion after securing two finishes and two unanimous decision victories in his last four outings. His most recent win came over Dan Ige in December via decision.

Donald Cerrone

Donald Cerrone (36-16) has been winless in his past six appearances, which includes a no contest against Niko Price in September 2020. His upcoming clash against Lauzon is crucial for his UFC career.

Joe Lauzon

Joe Lauzon (28-15) managed to end his three-fight losing skid with a first-round TKO against Jonathan Pearce in October 2019. Prior to his three consecutive losses, 'J-Lau' had alternated wins and defeats on his record dating back to January 2015.

Tim Means

Tim Means (32-12) is riding a three-fight winning streak, all of which came via unanimous decisions. 'The Dirty Bird' will look to register his first fourth consecutive win under the UFC banner when he takes on fan favorite Kevin Holland.

Kevin Holland

Kevin Holland (22-7-1) will make his second welterweight appearance at Saturday's UFC Fight Night. In his first appearance at 170 pounds in March, 'Trailblazer' defeated Alex Oliveira via second-round TKO.

Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley (14-4) stunned Impa Kasanganay with a vicious spinning back kick in October 2020 to achieve the biggest highlight-reel knockout of his career. 'New Mansa' has gone 3-1 since that fight, scoring a split decision win over Abdul Razak Alhassan in his most recent outing in February.

Albert Duraev

Albert Duraev (15-3) will look for his 11th straight win when he faces Buckley this Saturday. A product of Dana White's Contender Series, 'Machete' will be making his sophomore UFC appearance after edging out a decision victory over Roman Kopylov in his promotional debut last October.

Damir Ismagulov

Unbeaten in his last 18 bouts, Damir Ismagulov (23-1) is a promising lightweight prospect. The 31-year-old Russian will look to secure his first stoppage win under the promotional banner when he makes his fifth walk to the UFC octagon.

Guram Kutateladze

Guram Kutateladze (12-2) is another streaking lightweight who has been putting in his own work to the tune of collecting nine consecutive wins. 'Georgian Viking' will return to action after scoring a split decision over Mateusz Gamrot nearly two years ago on his promotional debut in October 2020.

Julian Marquez

Julian Marquez (9-2) is 3-1 in the UFC. He's won his last two fights, finishing both opponents via submissions. 'The Cuban Missile Crisis' will hope to continue his winning ways when he makes his fifth promotional appearance this Saturday.

Gregory Rodrigues

Gregory Rodrigues (11-4) is coming off a split decision loss against Armen Petrosyan in February. Prior to that defeat, 'RoboCop' was riding a four-fight winning streak, which included three knockouts. The 30-year-old will look to get back to his winning ways at this Saturday's UFC Fight Night.

