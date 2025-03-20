"That’s not good" - Fans concerned as Leon Edwards' health raises questions days before Sean Brady fight at UFC London

Leon Edwards is scheduled to face one of the division's most promising contenders, Sean Brady, in the main event of UFC London on March 22. However, with just two days left until fight night, some fans have spotted what appears to be a concerning mark on Edwards' right forearm.

Ad

Fans speculated that the former welterweight champion may have a staph infection ahead of the bout. Staph infections are severe in nature and require a strong series of antibiotics in order to be remedied.

The anti-biotics consequently have a major impact on a fighter's ability to train, cut weight, and perform on fight night. Given the intense workloads demanded of a fighter during their training camps, an athlete's immune system can be compromised, which can cause fighters to develop staph infections towards the end of their camps.

Ad

Trending

A picture of Edwards was uploaded to X by @realkevink, with the elbow of 'Rocky' circled where the suspected staph infection was. He wrote this:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Could Leon Edwards have a staph infection for UFC London?

Check out the post about Edwards below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The image caused some concern from fans, with one writing:

"Ah man f**k that's not good"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan reacted by stating that they remembered Brady having a staph infection in his previous bout against Gilbert Burns at UFC Vegas 97.

"That doesn't look good, pretty sure Sean had one in his last fight"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to Edwards' potential staph infection

Leon Edwards slammed by Belal Muhammad for "excuses" about their UFC 304 fight

Leon Edwards faced Belal Muhammad for the welterweight title at UFC 304 in Manchester, England, on July 27. Despite the bout taking place in England, the pay-per-view card still operated on prime-time viewing hours in America.

Ad

This meant that Edwards and Muhammad fought at roughly 5 a.m. local time. 'Rocky' was dominated by his opponent for the majority of the bout, with 'Remember The Name' securing a unanimous decision win.

The former welterweight champion cited the unusual starting time as a major hindrance to his performance, a statement that has been slammed by Muhammad.

He took to X to slam 'Rocky' for his comments, writing:

"This guy's full of excuses that's why Brady will beat him... I predict once Brady gets him down two or three times he'll find a submission.. because Leon's weak mentally and he'll have flashbacks from what I did to him."

Ad

Check out Belal Muhammad's post about Leon Edwards below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.