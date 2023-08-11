"That's a guy?" - Derrick Lewis trying to guess Sean O'Malley's tattoo goes horribly wrong

UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis is one of the most unintentionally funny fighters ever. From removing his shorts in the octagon to hilarious interviews, 'The Black Beast' never fails to entertain.

A recent segment with MMA influencer Nina-Marie Daniele might just have provided one of Lewis' funniest moments yet. During the interview, Daniele and Lewis played a game in which 'The Black Beast' was required to identify fighters based on their tattoos.

UFC stars have never shied away from expressing themselves through body art, and many on the roster sport multiple tattoos. So naturally, Lewis had a hard time getting most of them right.

However, Sean O'Malley's tattoo left 'The Black Beast' visibly confused. His reaction to it turned out to be a roast on the bantamweight star's masculinity.

"Oh my goodness. That's a guy?... Ok, Sean O'Malley, my bad."

Lewis is one of the most prolific knockout artists in MMA history, with 22 of his 27 wins coming via KO/TKO.

Although the fighter suffered a string of losses recently, 'The Black Beast' returned to winning ways at UFC 291, delivering a stunning first-round knockout over Marcos Rogerio de Lima.

Meanwhile, Sean O'Malley is on a dream run. He is currently on a five-fight undefeated streak and is scheduled to contest for the bantamweight title on August 19 at UFC 292.

What record did Derrick Lewis break at UFC 291?

Derrick Lewis channeled his inner Jorge Masvidal as he wrapped up business early at UFC 291 on July 29. Starting the fight with a sensational flying knee, it took 'The Black Beast' just 33 seconds to finish Marcos Rogerio de Lima.

Lewis now holds the promotional record for the most knockouts, with 14 of his wins coming via either KO/TKO. The 38-year-old holds a record of 27-11 with one no-contest and has wins over many prominent names, including Francis Ngannou, Alexander Volkov, and Roy Nelson.

Catch Joe Rogan hype up Derrick Lewis' record-breaking performance (0:27):

The statement win seems to have reinvigorated the competitive spirit in the Texas native. During the post-fight press conference, Lewis stated that he is going on another title run.

Catch Derrick Lewis' comments below (3:05):