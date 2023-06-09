"That's why I always root for Izzy" - Sean Strickland explaining why he always roots for the "ugly" woman in an MMA fight triggers hilarious responses

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland recently shared an amusing tweet that shed light on his unique perspective when it comes to rooting for a certain type of fighter in mixed martial arts. In his contagious tweet, Strickland expressed his tendency to only cheer for the ugly woman in an MMA fight.

Checkout Strickland's social media post below:

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA So I don't really watch women's MMA but if I do I always root for the ugly one... Life is HARD for an ugly woman... You're not here cause you're ass..



This remark from 'Tarzan' has generated an array of comical and hysterical responses from MMA enthusiasts across social media platforms.

Twitter user @anmlbhvr7 remarked:

"So basically 90% of them?"

Another user @GooseUFC seemingly agreed with Sean Strickland's analogy:

"When the hot ones are also the -500 favorite I do be praying on their downfall, me and Sean are good guys."

@izzyst6n shared the same feelings:

"NO FR & why is it like 99% of the time they are actually the good ones too." 😭

Twitter user @PelosiParlays took jabs at UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya:

"That's why I always root for Izzy."

Some more social media reactions:

Sean Strickland delivers an X-rated remark about Jon Jones

Sean Strickland has issued a bold challenge to the reigning UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones urging him to abandon his perceived "saint" image.

Jones has faced numerous personal challenges, including multiple arrests, positive drug tests, and well-documented struggles with alcohol. Interestingly, despite his turbulent past, 'Bones' has often emphasized his spiritual connection, claiming to have God on his side.

During the inaugural episode of his new podcast, The Man Dance, 'Tarzan' targeted Jones, daring him to embrace his true personality instead of projecting a virtuous facade:

"My only thing with Jon Jones is he's just a fake motherf*cker. Mexican Jamie like didn't he f*cking hit a pregnant chick and like break her arm and drive off or some sh*t?"

He added:

"What fu*ks me off with him is the fact that he's like, 'Oh no, God loves me, I'm a saint.' Like no dude, you are a piece of sh*t. You are a terrible-terrible human being, you've been a terrible human being your entire life. You've been tested for steroids, drugs."

Check out Strickland's comments below (from 8:28 onwards):

