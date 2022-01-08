"That's what I'm working to perfect" - Robert Whittaker claims he has found right gameplan to dethrone Israel Adesanya 

At UFC 271, Robert Whittaker will have the chance to reclaim his middleweight title from the man who dethroned him, Israel Adesanya. Whittaker was thoroughly defeated in their first bout. However, 'The Reaper' believes he has now perfected a gameplan to hand Adesanya his first loss at middleweight.

In a recent interview with Farah Hanoun of MMA Junkie, Robert Whittaker was asked about his prediction for the rematch. Whilst he did not give a straight up answer, he did state the following:

"It's a hard fight to predict. Because any prediction - it's hard for me to make a prediction just based on the fact that we've already fought and he beat me once. So all I can accurately say is that I'm training my butt off to get there and that I'm just going to try and execute the best game plan that we've put together in these weeks and months to get the job done. I've looked at his past fights. I've looked at his loss to Jan [Blachowicz]. I've developed - we, think we've developed a plan that can beat him, that can dethrone him. And that's what I'm working to perfect before we clash in Feb."

Robert Whittaker's journey back to the top of the middleweight division

After losing to Israel Adesanya in such emphatic fashion at UFC 243, many fans wondered if Robert Whittaker would ever reach such heights again. However, 'The Reaper' has gone from strength to strength after losing his title.

After taking some time away to focus on himself and his family, Whittaker returned to face Darren Till at UFC Fight Island 3. The fight was a razor close chess match, in which both men had moments of success. However, Whittaker ultimately edged out the judges' decision.

Three months later, Whittaker returned to Fight Island, this time taking on the ever-dangerous Jared Cannonier. The former champ put on a clinical striking display against Cannonier and exited 2020 with two wins over top contenders at 185lbs.

In 2021, Whittaker was scheduled to face off against Paulo Costa. When the Brazilian dropped out of their fight, Kelvin Gastelum stepped in. Against Gastelum, Whittaker put on what was arguably his best performance of the three, showing numerous new wrinkles to his game in an utterly dominant display of violence.

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker v Gastelum

