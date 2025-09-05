“That’s just amazing” - Jackie Buntan thankful to headline Lumpinee Stadium event as a woman

Jackie Buntan captured the ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship inside the fabled grounds of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last year.

Now, the Filipina-American can acquire a second belt on the same hallowed venue at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video.

On September 5, live in U.S. Primetime, Buntan will duke it out with Austrian striker Stella Hemetsberger for the vacant ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world championship.

No arena in combat sports carries more mystique than Lumpinee Stadium. For decades, this sacred ground has witnessed the greatest warriors in 'the art of eight limbs' forge their legacies.

Knowing that champions and legends are established in ‘The Mecca of Muay Thai’, Buntan is incredibly honored to have her legacy-building fight in such a memorable place.

Moreover, the Boxing Works product is thrilled to showcase women's Muay Thai on the sport's grandest stage.

Buntan told the South China Morning Post:

"The game has definitely changed. I'm extremely proud to let alone compete at Lumpinee Stadium as a woman, but to headline a whole event, that's just amazing. I only hope to see more opportunities like this for women because without that visibility, we won't ever be able to get what these female athletes deserve."

The California native continued:

“So, yeah, we're going in the right direction. I just want to see more women headlining these events for sure.”

Watch the full interview:

Jackie Buntan reveals her trump card against Stella Hemetsberger

While confident in her well-rounded striker arsenal, Jackie Buntan believes she possesses traits that Stella Hemetsberger hasn't acquired yet.

The Filipina-American striker will lean on her championship experience and overall instincts, which she developed after fighting the best of the best.

The strawweight kickboxing queen told Sportskeeda:

"My adaptability and my IQ as a fighter. I give that all to my coach, Bryan [Popejoy]. He trains me to be both those things, be able to adapt in there under high pressure, high stakes, but to be able to stay calm and still use my IQ."

North American fans can watch this historic world title fight live and free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription

