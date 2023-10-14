"That's just extremely creepy" - Fans dig up video of Logan Paul's father with blindfolded girl to validate Dillon Danis' accusations

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul have been engaged in an all-out troll fest against each other in the lead-up to their highly publicized influencer boxing clash.

In one of his rebuttals against 'The Maverick' for calling him a predator, Danis shot back, claiming that the YouTuber's father, Greg Paul, is "literally a pedophile":

"Your father is literally a pedophile."

Expand Tweet

Well, are there any truths to such bold claims? Per an old footage of the 59-year-old kissing a girl considerably younger than him, fans seem to think so.

Earlier this week, X user @sambladeco posted an old video of Paul and his sons tricking a young girl into kissing him. The video has enraged netizens, with many flooding the comments section to validate Danis' accusation against the YouTuber's father.

Check out a few responses below.

@sambladeco titled the post:

"Proof of Logan Paul’s Dad kissing an underage girl🚨. And Logan Paul had the nerve to hire Chris Hansen to catch Dillon Danis? He should catch his own father first. What a joke. 🤡"

@obvTheCaptain blasted the 59-year-old saying:

"Ok, that's just extremely creepy."

@Capitalmedia_ag opined:

"Well, he’s always looked like one, so no surprise here."

@Dragonadvisor wrote:

"Dillon knows."

@RoronoaZoro4 threw shade at Paul, suggesting:

"Apple doesn't fall far from the tree."

@RobertW43254419 wrote:

"She’s of age but still way younger than GP so it’s definitely still very weird."

In a shout-out to To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen, @TimThacker1222 wrote:

"@chrishansen here's your predator, pay your taxes."

@Gabriel75673484 blasted Paul, saying:

"@LoganPaul please get Chris Hansen here first! And catch this pedo! Ban this old f**k!"

Image courtesy @sambladeco on X

Logan Paul accuses Dillon Danis of abandoning daughter "Josephine"

In the latest verbal tirade between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis, the YouTuber shot weighty accusations against 'El Jefe', claiming that he has a secret daughter.

During the recent press conference for their boxing match, 'The Maverick' accused the jiu-jitsu practitioner of abandoning his daughter Josephine while reiterating that the MMA fighter had no respect for women. He said:

"You obviously have no respect for women. Is that why you're not acknowledging your daughter? We know about your daughter, Dillon... Why don't you acknowledge Josephine and her mom? Your daughter Josephine, stupid... You abandoned your baby mama, you abandoned your own daughter."

Catch Logan Paul's comment below:

However, 'El Jefe' immediately refuted the YouTuber's statements. Per public knowledge, Danis only has one child, his newborn son.