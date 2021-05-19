"That’s a main event" - Edson Barboza keen on facing Max Holloway after impressive UFC 262 win

Edson Barboza's move down to the featherweight division has been highly successful. The Brazilian has compiled a record of 2-1 since moving to the 145-pound division and wants to face former champion Max Holloway next.

During an interview with MMA Junkie, Barboza claimed that he wants to face a top-ranked fighter for his next bout. The Brazilian named the likes of Calvin Kattar, Yair Rodriguez and, most interestingly, Max Holloway.

Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar

Barboza believes a fight between himself and Holloway is definitely a pay-per-view-worthy fight, and the former is hoping to clash with the best contenders at 145-pounds, much like he did at lightweight.

“You can see the top five guys: Calvin Kattar, Yair Rodriguez, Zabit (Magomedsharipov), ‘Korean (Zombie)’, Max Holloway. That’s a main event. That’s a pay-per-view fight, for sure. UFC always gives me a chance to fight the best guys at 155. I hope they give me the chance to fight the best guys at 145.”

At UFC 262, Edson Barboza defeated featherweight hard-hitter Shane Burgos. The two men opened the main card and Barboza secured a spectacular third-round TKO to get his hand raised once again.

The fight also earned Barboza and Burgos the Fight of the Night bonus, with both men earning an extra $75K following their back-and-forth bout.

UFC 262: Edson Barboza vs. Shane Burgos

Edson Barboza is eyeing a fight against Max Holloway

Edson Barboza has made it known that he wants a piece of Max Holloway and wants to share the octagon with the former UFC featherweight champion in a five-round fight.

Barboza also added that matchups with Calvin Kattar and Yair Rodriguez would also be popular with the fans.

“Make a fight me and Holloway, five rounds, that would be crazy. That would be (one where) 100 percent people would love this fight. Me against Kattar, me against Rodriguez. I really believe I really deserve a top-five guy because my last two fights – I beat Ige, (who) was a top 10. Now I beat Burgos, he’s a top 10. I believe all my history with my performances, I really deserve a top-five next.” Edson Barboza said.

The ninth-ranked featherweight fighter is keen on facing a top-five opponent for his next fight and potentially moving higher up in the rankings.