"That's Mike Perry", "Looks a little Troy Deeney" - Fans left in splits after Leon Edwards' latest mural in Birmingham has little resemblance to the welterweight champion

MMA fans have reacted to a piece of street art in Birmingham, UK that depicts newly crowned welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

'Rocky' stunned every MMA fan around the world when captured the welterweight title at UFC 278 last weekend.

Edwards had initially started on the front foot, taking Kamaru Usman down and winning the first round on the judges' scorecards. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' then returned to form and used his wrestling to dominate the British fighter in the subsequent rounds.

Heading into the fifth, 3-1 down on the scorecards and a minute away from defeat, 'Rocky' faked a left-handed jab to set up a headkick that was heard around the world. Leon Edwards had KO'd Kamaru Usman and became the welterweight champion.

Leon Edwards Mural in Birmingham

Fans have been left bemused by the mural that has appeared in England. While the general consensus is that it is a kind gesture, some fans are struggling to see a resemblance to Edwards.

In reference to former UFC fighter Mike Perry and his infamous use of the N-word, one fan joked that the mural looked like him.

"That's Mike Perry."

Another fan joked that the mural depicted parts of Edwards and parts of Birmingham City footballer Troy Deeney.

"It looks a little Leon Edwards and a little Troy Deeney."

"It looks a little Leon Edwards and a little Troy Deeney."

Another fan claimed that Edwards is only going to be champion until he meets Kamaru Usman in a trilogy fight for the title.

"Sad thing is that he's only a champion until the rematch..He just got lucky to win a belt"

"Sad thing is that he's only a champion until the rematch..He just got lucky to win a belt"

Check out some of the other fan reactions to the mural here:

Why they made blud look like that tho

Love the love for Leon, but that looks nothing like him

Yo that is a terrible representation. Looks more like Ngannou than Leon.

Great thought but man that likeness is awful. I hope the artist isn't too proud of himself🤣

Great work.... but it needs "Look at me now!" Adding to it somewhere. Hats of to the artist though 👏

Gareth Healey @LeveLegend @btsportufc

It looks more like what Raheem Sterling will look like if he keeps playing Shit for Chelsea. Chelsea fans aren't as forgiving as Man City fans @Leon_edwardsmma Looks nothing like @Leon_edwardsmma It looks more like what Raheem Sterling will look like if he keeps playing Shit for Chelsea. Chelsea fans aren't as forgiving as Man City fans @btsportufc @Leon_edwardsmma Looks nothing like @Leon_edwardsmma It looks more like what Raheem Sterling will look like if he keeps playing Shit for Chelsea. Chelsea fans aren't as forgiving as Man City fans

Kamaru Usman excited by the prospect of trilogy fight against Leon Edwards in England

Former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has appeared in surprisingly high spirits following his stunning loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278.

While many fans would have certainly understood the Nigerian taking some time away from the spotlight to recover, the 35-year-old is as eager as ever to win back his title.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, 'The Nigeran Nightmare' was excited about the idea of fighting Edwards in England, describing the country as a "second home" for himself and other Africans.

"We're going to see what date makes sense. It's going to be top of next year and I want to go to England. I feel like England is my second home. England is half-Africa. So, it's time to go over there and entertain my English people, and what better story? I mean you couldn't write this any better. I am excited to see what's next and we will definitely figure something out."

Catch Kamaru Usman's full TMZ interview here:

