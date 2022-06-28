"That's a money-maker down the road" - Anthony Smith believes UFC should wait to book Khamzat Chimaev vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Anthony Smith recently stated that the UFC shouldn't look to book an immediate fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Shavkat Rakhmonov as it could be a massive fight in the future.

Both Chimaev and Rakhmonov are two of the biggest rising stars in the welterweight division. The pair currently possess undefeated professional records. While 'Nomad' has 100% percent finishing rate in MMA, Chimaev has finished all of his fights except one.

While speaking to Michael Bisping on the Believe You Me podcast, 'Lionheart' stated that the duo might clash in the future in a world title fight, which will generate more revenue for the UFC than if they fight now.

"If you do it now you burn it. You burn one of them, like one of these long time contenders. I think that's a fight, and maybe I am putting my promoter hat here a little bit, that's a fight that's likely, again, I am not writing anybody off, I am not just crazy, that's a world title fight."

Smith added:

"I don't feel you waste that kind of a fight at that level with two guys that are so f*cking good and have such a high ceiling, I don't know if you waste that at a Fight Night main event or a three-rounder on a pay-per-view card. That's a money-maker down the road if both of those guys continue to do their job."

Watch Anthony Smith talk about Khamzat Chimaev vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov in the video below:

Shavkat Rakhmonov calls out Stephen Thompson

Shavkat Rakhmonov once again put his skills on display this past weekend at UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot. The 27-year-old rising contender earner a buzzer-beating submission win against Neil Magny in the second round of their co-main event fight.

'Nomad' was in complete control of his fight against 'The Haitian Sensation'. Considering the immense experience Magny has inside the octagon, the performance further raised Rakhmonov's stock as a fighter.

After his win, the Kazakh fighter called out yet another veteran of the division, Stephen Thompson.

Watch Shavkat Rakhmonov's octagon interview below:

'Wonderboy' is a former two-time title challenger in the UFC. However, he has been on a rocky run recently and is coming off two back-to-back losses against Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far