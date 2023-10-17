"That's what Palestine supporters do" - Israeli flag entrance triggers alarming death threats to UFC fighter Michel Pereira's family, fans react

Despite hailing from Brazil, Michel Pereira walked out with an Israeli flag during his UFC Fight Night 230 bout. 'Demolidor' recently revealed that his decision to do so, amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, has led to his wife receiving death threats online.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour via a translator, he was asked if he received hatred for the decision, responding:

"I didn't see much, but my wife received a lot of messages, a lot of threatening messages, to kill us. So I didn't see it, but I'm going to let everyone know that if something happens, if someone comes to my house, they will pay."

Fans shared a mixed reaction to Pereira's comments. @arthur_g_a suggested that the behavior reflects supporters of Palestine, stating:

"Not shocked, thats what palestine supporters do"

@FightDoctor_ seemingly threatened the mixed martial artist:

"Teach me a lesson then I dare you 👍. Wear that flag around me and see what happens"

@marcoI235 believes that such issues should not be in sports:

"Keep politics out of sports ‼️"

@PMigrion labeled those who are offended as snowflakes:

"Snowflakes getting their feelings hurt by a flag 😂"

@izem000 accused Pereira of recently hearing about Israel:

"This breakdancer probably never heard of Israel before last week"

@mercuryx41 pointed out the timing of the UFC ending the flag ban:

"Great timing to end the flag ban Dana 😂 😂"

@Robertjamesusa feels that Pereira should have been ready for the backlash:

"That’s awful, but I’m sure he expected something like that to happen. I’m not even remotely famous and I’ve gotten death threats from my political beliefs before now imagine broadcasting them to the world during a time of heightened tension"

What led Michel Pereira to walk out with an Israeli flag?

Michel Pereira entered the octagon for his UFC Fight Night 230 bout against Andre Petroski draped in an Israeli flag. Still wearing the flag at his post-fight press conference, 'Demolidor' was asked, via a translator, what led to his decision, responding:

"The decision was because of the war that is happening in Israel. I have a lot of friends there, and I saw a lot videos that broke my heart... I saw a little kid. The kid was sleeping then when the kid woke up, he was starving. Now I have a baby, I have a kid at home, so when I saw the video, it broke my heart so I decided to have the flag to support Israel."

Pereira is training partners with Israeli fighter Natan Levy. The lightweight contender recently revealed that he is shacked up in a bunker not far from an active war zone.