Who is Andre Petroski? All you need to know about the fighter stepping in on short notice to fight Michel Pereira at UFC this weekend

UFC middleweight Andre Petroski is set to take on Michel Pereira at UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs. Barboza on October 14 at the UFC Apex.

Petroski announced on his Instagram account that he will be replacing Marc Andre Barriault on the main card of the Fight Night event. He will return to the octagon just over a month and a half since his last outing against UFC veteran Gerald Meerschaert at UFC 292 on August 19.

Petroski will be taking on Michel Pereira in the latter's return to the middleweight division after four years. Both fighters are on impressive winning streaks of five fights each and will look to harness the momentum and impress against a quality opponent.

Andre Petroski featured in The Ultimate Fighter 29 as part of the middleweight contingent for Team Ortega, coached by UFC bantamweight contender Brian Ortega. Although he was eliminated in the semifinals, he soon earned a contract and made his debut against fellow TUF alum Micheal Gillmore.

He is unbeaten in his five octagon appearances since making his debut in August 2021. He won his first three fights by finishing his opponent (one TKO, two submissions) and has won his last two fights via decision.

Petroski has only one loss in his professional mixed martial arts career, in his sole outing for Legacy Fighting Alliance, before his UFC deal. The American middleweight is an accomplished grappler and has competed professionally.

In his last outing against Meerschaert, Petroski's striking ability was on full display as he landed multiple clean strikes throughout the three-round bout. He was also efficient on the ground as he racked up control time every time the fight went to the canvas.

Andre Petroski apprehended man for 'inappropriately touching himself' after his UFC 292 win

Andre Petroski not only impressed inside the octagon at UFC 292 but made sure to set the right example outside of it too.

While driving back home to Philadelphia from Boston, Petroski and his teammates caught a man allegedly masturbating in a public restroom. They confronted the man and detained him until police arrived and the man was later arrested.

Andre Petroski later spoke about inspiring other people to do the same and take a stand against such perpetrators.