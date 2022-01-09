"That's for my people" - Paddy Pimblett prefers headlining UFC card at Anfield over winning a title

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, Paddy Pimblett spoke about his immediate future and expectations for 2022.

Pimblett, who made a marvelous debut inside the octagon in 2021, stated that he would prefer fighting in front of his home fans at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool rather than fighting for a title shot abroad.

When asked whether he would pick a title shot or headline a card at Anfield, Pimblett said:

"I'll probably pick Anfield because that's for my people, you know what I mean? That'll be my people there watching me, that'll be before my people. Obviously, I'm in this sport to become a UFC world champion, for the legacy, for the name what you leave behind. I'm not here for the money, I'm here for the legacy...but I think I would leave a better legacy headlining in my city winning a fight than winning a title fight abroad so I'd rather do that for my own people."

Watch Paddy Pimblett's full interview with Brett Okamoto here:

Paddy Pimblett came over to the UFC from Cage Warriors last year. The 27-year-old made a resounding statement in his debut back in September, knocking out Luigi Vendramini in the very first round. Due to his charismatic nature and outspoken personality, 'Paddy The Baddy' has gained a lot of fans since making a jump to the UFC.

Hailing from Liverpool, England, Pimblett is the second Scouser to make it into the limelight in the UFC since Darren Till.

He currently competes in the lightweight division.

Paddy Pimblett said he won't be facing Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in March; blames Chael Sonnen for the rumor

Recently, there were rumors of a potential bout between Paddy Pimblett and UFC veteran Donald Cerrone. However, Pimblett quickly rubbished such claims and clarified that he hasn't been offered a fight against 'Cowboy'.

Dana Shyte @DanaShyte Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone vs Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett



Cowboy's retirement fight at 155? Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone vs Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett Cowboy's retirement fight at 155? https://t.co/OS8xvwOw6p

He also blamed Chael Sonnen for the rumor's inception.

In an appearance on fellow Englishman Michael Bisping's podcast Believe You Me, Pimblett said:

"I think that was just Chael [Sonnen] having a little go for some clickbait, that's all. It started with Chael."

Watch the full episode of Believe You Me featuring Paddy Pimblett below:

Chael Sonnen recently uploaded a video to his YouTube channel where he recalled a conversation with Cerrone, and revealed that 'Cowboy' was intrigued by the idea of facing Pimblett. This was in all probability the source of the rumor.

Watch Chael Sonnen's narration of his conversation with Donald Cerrone below:

