Joe Rogan hosted American radio personality and comedian Dan Soder in his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience. The pair discussed various issues and eventually ended up with MMA. Rogan testified to Khabib Nurmagomedov's dominance in the UFC during his reign as the lightweight champion of the company.

Ad

Soder praised Nurmagomedov for his wrestling skills. Rogan recalled Dustin Poirier's thoughts about the former UFC lightweight champion's dominance in the octagon:

"Dustin Poirier said it about him. They couldn't believe he was doing that to him. ...He's just so good... getting mauled by this guy, and Poirier tried for a guillotine at one point and almost had it. It was pretty tight, has a nasty guillotine."

Ad

Trending

Watch Joe Rogan's comments below (0:36):

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Poirier challenged Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title at UFC 242. 'The Eagle' defeated him by a third-round submission to defend his title.

When Joe Rogan explained which gloves according to him are best suited for MMA

The UFC introduced new gloves for fighters in 2024. However, they were eventually withdrawn in November and the old gloves were reintroduced after fighters complained about excessive lacerations and cuts.

Ad

Rogan was joined by former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr. in episode #161 of The JRE MMA Show. The duo talked about the new gloves that the UFC had introduced. Rogan revealed more suitable gloves for MMA in order to avoid eye pokes.

"I don't get it. When they said they were going for new gloves, they just seem real similar to me. Trevor Wittman in my opinion has the best gloves. ...I think they're the best MMA gloves and they had some sort of... There were some negotiations with Trevor, but he wanted more money than they were willing to give, apparently was a lot of money."

Ad

He continued:

"I think it should be different than that even. I think it should be like the Trevor Wittman gloves but where the fingertips are I think where you cover it with just a piece of leather, so you can grapple."

Watch Joe Rogan's views below (1:49:26):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.