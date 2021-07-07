‘That’s probably the fight to make’ – Dana White interested in matching up Jorge Masvidal against an old foe

Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal share a rivalry which is still ongoing to this day. It all began with the infamous "three-piece and a soda" that Masvidal unleashed on Edwards and tensions haven't died down ever since.

UFC president Dana White spoke to John Morgan from MMA Junkie ahead of UFC 264. One of the questions was whether Leon Edwards vs. Jorge Masvidal would be a good fight to make and White answered:

"That is a fun one. I agree, if there's another fight to make right now, you're dead on. That's probably the fight to make."

While Edwards has shown interest in fighting Masvidal in the past, he is currently looking for a title shot after beating Nate Diaz at UFC 263.

Meanwhile, Ariel Helwani revealed that he'd talked to Masvidal's agent, who said that 'Gamebred' is looking to fight either Nick Diaz or Colby Covington later this year.

Spoke to Jorge Masvidal’s manager, Abraham Kawa, about what’s next for Masvidal. He said Masvidal is targeting a return in October/November against either Nick Diaz or Colby Covington. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 5, 2021

Both will be huge fights for the UFC, but with Usman unhappy with White's plans to award Colby Covington a rematch, the division is in a period of uncertainty right now.

Adding to all of this are Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson and Gilbert Burns, who will fight each other in the co-main event of UFC 264 on July 10. Both of them would ask for a title shot if they win the fight and hence, the UFC has a huge decision on their hands.

Jorge Masvidal and his title loss against Kamaru Usman

Masvidal might be one of the biggest stars in the UFC, but his current form is not exemplary. He is currently on a two-fight losing streak. However, both of the losses came at the hands of the best welterweight in the UFC, Kamaru Usman.

The first fight was complete domination for five rounds as Usman utilized his wrestling and never let Masvidal get any offense in. However, when he received some flak for his performance, a rematch was made and Usman delivered on his promise of finishing the fight early.

Congratulations ⁦@USMAN84kg⁩ , as Kamaru Usman knocks out Jorge Masvidal in the second round to retain UFC welterweight title.#ProudlyNigerian pic.twitter.com/9atTfdAjJC — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) April 25, 2021

He knocked Jorge Masvidal out in the second round of their UFC 261 rematch and it was the end of their rivalry.

