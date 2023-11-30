'That’s the problem with a one-dimensional fighters' - Israel Adesanya’s lack of grappling cost him against Sean Strickland, says Dricus du Plessiss

Israel Adesanya took on Sean Strickland at UFC 293 after Dricus du Plessis was forced out of contention due to injury. Adesanya hand-picked Strickland as his opponent, and many expected 'The Last Stylebender' to dismantle 'Tarzan'.

Given how swiftly Alex Pereira had knocked Strickland out at UFC 276, fans believed that the only way for 'Tarzan' to defeat Adesanya was to employ a grappling-heavy approach.

But Sean Strickland did not use any wrestling whatsoever as he dominated Israel Adesanya on the feet for all five rounds. Strickland even dropped 'The Last Stylebender' in Round 1 and continued applying relentless pressure that forced Adesanya to back up for most of the fight.

'Tarzan' was crowned the new middleweight champion following a decision victory and will face Dricus du Plessis next, at UFC 297 in January. The South African challenger was recently interviewed by Submission Radio ahead of his title fight and broke down Adesanya's surprising defeat to 'Tarzan'. He said this:

"[Adesanya] was up against the fence just getting out-pointed the whole fight. He didn't try to take the fight down once, because he doesn't have that ability. That's the problem you have with a one-dimensional fighter, who is so good in one area of the game... I think that was a good learning curve for Israel Adesanya."

Watch the video below from 19:05:

Israel Adesanya may have faced Sean Strickland with an injury following Eugene Bareman's recent comments

Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland clashed at UFC 293, with 'The Last Stylebender' being defeated via unanimous decision.

The result was one of the biggest upsets in UFC title fight history, and many were baffled by Adesanya's performance. The promotion's CEO, Dana White, even stated that he "looked like he was in slow motion" against Strickland, as he too was puzzled by Adesanya's showing.

'The Last Stylebender' has shared his own thoughts on the outcome of his clash with Sean Strickland and made no mention of having suffered an injury at UFC 293. Nor did he mention having entered the octagon with a pre-existing injury.

But during a recent interview with Combat TV, Eugene Bareman, Israel Adesanya's coach, shared an update on his student's return to training. Bareman said this:

"He's doing really well, his injury is very close to being - not fully rehabbed - but they're on the right path. Should be at training in a week or two, should be back at the gym ready to go."

Watch the video below from 3:20: