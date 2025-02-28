“That’s my purpose on this earth” - Martin Nguyen looking forward to more family time after officially retiring from MMA

Martin Nguyen has chosen to leave his professional fighting career behind and focus more on his family. Nguyen is a ONE Championship icon, and the first-ever two-division champion in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Last week at ONE 171: Qatar, following a unanimous decision loss to Shamil Gasanov, Nguyen announced his decision to retire from the sport.

Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post, Nguyen says he has already achieved all that he wanted in MMA, and it's now time to dedicate the rest of his life to being a husband and father.

'The Situ-Asian' said:

"I still do as well, but look, I do this for my family, man. Everything I do, I do it for them. That’s my purpose on this earth - it’s to guide my family and set them up in a way where, it’s not just my family, but it’s generational."

ONE 171: Qatar was broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, last Thursday, Feb. 20. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand via watch.onefc.com or on ONE Championship's official YouTube channel.

Martin Nguyen on possible ONE Championship Hall of Fame induction: "I'll be honored"

There's no denying that Martin Nguyen is one of the most celebrated athletes in the history of ONE Championship.

That being said, it is next to impossible for him not to be inducted into the promotion's Hall of Fame.

Nguyen told Bangkok Post that he would gladly accept should he be offered:

"If that happens, then it happens. You never know. You might still see me around in the ONE Championship scene, but if it happens, man, I’ll be honored."

Right now, only American MMA legend 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson has been inducted. But former bantamweight MMA king Bibiano Fernandes will soon follow next month at ONE 172 in Saitama, Japan.

