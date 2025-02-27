“They gave me an opportunity to achieve my dreams” - Martin Nguyen shows gratitude to ONE after career swan song vs Shamil Gasanov

Former ONE lightweight and featherweight MMA world champion 'The Situ-Asian' Martin Nguyen of Vietnam and Australia may be riding off into the proverbial sunset of an accomplished MMA career, and the 35-year-old veteran can't help but feel nostalgic.

Nguyen was in a thanking mood as he gave props to ONE Championship for giving him a platform to share his skills with the world.

Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post in a post-fight interview after ONE 171: Qatar last week, Nguyen said:

"Ten and a half years in this company, all the blood, sweat, and tears, first two-division world champion, almost three divisions. I’ve done things that MMA fighters ever dreamed of. And it’s all because of ONE Championship. All because they gave me an opportunity to achieve my dreams."

Nguyen is coming off a unanimous decision loss to no.4-ranked 'The Cobra' Shamil Gasanov at ONE 171: Qatar, his second straight defeat. After the fight, he decided to announce his retirement from professional MMA competition.

ONE 171: Qatar was broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, last Thursday, February 20. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on ONE Championship's official YouTube channel or on watch.onefc.com.

Martin Nguyen on his decision to lay down his gloves for good: "I have nothing left to prove"

As the first-ever ONE Championship two-division world champion, 'The Situ-Asian' Martin Nguyen feels he has achieved all that he had set out to do in his MMA career.

And because of this, he is at peace calling it quits after a decade of excellence in the world's largest martial arts organization.

He told Bangkok Post:

"You know when it comes to that time, you know? For me, I have nothing left to prove in this division. Even though I still have a lot left in the gas tank and a lot left to fight, there’s no direction there other than winning this fight in general."

