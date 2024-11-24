"That's what she said" - Jamahal Hill gives hilarious 'The Office' reaction to Jiri Prochazka's first statement on UFC 311 fight announcement

News recently broke that a thrilling light heavyweight showdown between former champions Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka will take place at UFC 311. The pay-per-view is scheduled for Jan. 18 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Prochazka recently uploaded a video to his Instagram account that featured him sharing details about the bout.

Check out Jiri Prochazka's video below:

Trending

In response, Hill posted a video of his own to his Instagram account. The video features an old snippet of Prochazka saying:

"I'm coming!"

'Sweet Dreams' issued a humorous response to it by saying:

"Where you at though? And by the way, 'That's what she said!'"

In the caption of the post, Hill implied that he intended on making a strong statement come Jan. 18.

"See you in LA!!! January 18th class is back in session and it's a scholarship I've been waiting 4 years to give out!!! LFG."

Check out Jamahal Hill's post below:

Both Hill and Prochazka's last UFC encounter was against the current 205-pound king Alex Pereira. 'Sweet Dreams' and Pereira headlined the historic UFC 300 event, which took place on April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The contest was a short-lived affair as the Brazilian scored a knockout in the opening minutes of the fight.

For his next outing, Pereira was matched up against Prochazka for UFC 303 in June. The venue remained the same as for his fight at UFC 300. The bout was a rematch as their first encounter ended in the Brazilian scoring a second-round knockout win.

The story remained similar in the rematch as once again the light heavyweight king brutally knocked 'Denisa' out in the opening seconds of the second round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback