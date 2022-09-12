"That's the sh*t right there" - Watch Israel Adesanya's real-time reaction to Nate Diaz submitting Tony Ferguson at UFC 279

Fans have recently been treated to footage of Israel Adesanya's live reaction to Nate Diaz's UFC 279 clash against Tony Ferguson. The UFC middleweight champion recorded his live reaction to the entire card, which he watched with his brother David Adesanya.

Much to his corner's chagrin, Ferguson made multiple spinning attacks on Diaz, with barely any success. Adesanya noted that the Stockton slugger's signature straight-left would be the perfect answer to 'El Cucuy's spinning attacks.

"Next time he spins that way and does that thing where he turns his back, Diaz just throw a left to the head man."

Many deemed it a weird headliner, with Diaz intentionally pausing the action multiple times to seemingly take a breather. Adesanya said of Diaz's mentality:

"Diaz don't give a f*** anymore. He's like,'I'm out. Imma do what I want.'"

Nate Diaz eventually went on to submit Ferguson with a guillotine choke in the fourth round. From the moment Diaz sunk in the guillotine, only one phrase repeatedly escaped Adesanya's lips.

"No way! That's the sh*t right there, that's the sh*t right there. [Claps] That's the sh*t right there. That's the sh*t right there. Good job lads."

Watch Israel Adesanya's reaction to the UFC 279 headliner below:

Israel Adesanya was backing Nate Diaz to beat Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev missing weight by 7.5 lbs led to a last-minute reshuffling of the entire UFC 279 fight card. The original card was slated to feature Chimaev in a five-round welterweight headliner against Nate Diaz.

While Diaz was a +800 underdog in some sportsbooks, Israel Adesanya refused to count the Stockton slugger out. 'The Last Stylebender' believed Diaz could pull off an upset victory over Chimaev in the latter rounds, where 'Borz' was likely to gas out. The 33-year-old said on his YouTube channel:

"I think Nate’s gonna win, he’s gonna finish him later on. It’d be hard to say decision, but I think Chimaev’s going to gas and around the third, fourth, fifth. Third or fourth and Nate just takes over and just TKO’s or submits him. He’s shocked the world before. Conor McGregor, no one expected him to win. Even back then I didn’t expect him to win. Conor was on fire.”

Watch the full video below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by C. Naik