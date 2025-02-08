"That's a sick promo", "They will run Ahahaha" - Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev's warning to winner of Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland at UFC 312

As Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland brace themselves for an ultimate showdown at UFC 312, Khamzat Chimaev warns the duo in a social media post. Chimaev's warning evoked a quick fan reaction as MMA fans shared their views in replies to his post.

'Borz' returned to the middleweight division in the UFC at UFC 294 against Kamaru Usman. He won the fight and defeated Robert Whittaker in his next bout by first-round submission to stake a claim at the middleweight championship contention. Prior to him receiving a title shot, Strickland was booked to have his rematch at UFC 312 against du Plessis.

Sending a warning to the winner between du Plessis and Strickland, Chimaev posted a poster on his X account showing him preying on both the middleweight fighters in the background as the pair are facing off.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

A fan reacted to the post by praising the "promo" and wrote:

"That's a sick promo!!! Can't wait for later this year. The incoming shark."

Another fan wrote:

"They will run ahahaha."

A fan also responded by suggesting Chimaev to focus on fighting "more than once" a year and wrote:

"Dude should focus on fighting more than once a year instead of Sean Strickland."

Check out some more fan reactions to Khamzat Chimaev's post below:

Screenshot courtesy: @KChimaev on X

Sean Strickland went off against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 312 media day

Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland have no love lost for each other. The duo has been exchanging online barbs regularly on social media. The No.3-ranked middleweight contender, Chimaev is coming off an impressive first-round submission win over Robert Whittaker. On the other hand, Strickland returned to the win column after securing a split-decision victory over Paulo Costa at UFC 302.

With Chimaev being a potential title challenger soon, 'Tarzan' has been taking shots at him for some time now. At the UFC 312 media day, he launched a scathing attack on Chimaev and said:

"Chimaev fled Chechnya with his family because you know an oppressive warlord dictator that killed people indiscriminately...he goes back to Chechnya because somebody wants to buy him a G Wagon. He's like, 'oh I'll be there, I'll bend the knee for you man. I like f*cking G Wagons.'"

Strickland continued:

"Then what happens, the leash gets way too tight and you know what, I think the US government looks at him like a terro*ist now, why? because people get murdered in Chechnya all the time and they completely violate the human rights."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments on Khamzat Chimaev below (0:22):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.