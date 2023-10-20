"That's very smart" - Khamzat Chimaev already on weight for UFC 294 according to reports, fans react

Khamzat Chimaev's last trip to the octagon was filled with controversy as he weighed in seven and a half pounds over the welterweight non-title fight limit. 'Borz' was originally set to face Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 279, however, he wound up facing Kevin Holland in a catchweight bout in the co-main event.

The No.4-ranked welterweight is set to make his return to the octagon at UFC 294 this weekend after more than a year of inactivity when he faces former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in a middleweight bout. Chimaev appears in line to make weight, according to Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, who tweeted:

"Khamzat Chimaev is already on weight for #UFC294, per source, and will only have to cut anything he gains overnight before weigh-ins tomorrow morning. No drama expected on the scale."

Fans had a mixed reaction to the news. @GrayAriia believes that Chimaev could be set to enter his prime, stating:

"That's very smart. He seems to be very eager to get his career in 2nd gear. Hopefully he can win, get the belt and then fight as often as he wants to."

@KnockoutCorner claimed that the undefeated mixed martial artist will be even better:

"He’s still massive as well and not cutting weight might make him even better"

@BenTheBaneDavis joked that he will still come in heavy, repeating UFC 279:

"“Chimaev official weight…197”"

@orangeblaze pointed out that his UFC 294 bout is in a heavier weight class:

"No one gains while sleeping. This was poorly written. He’s also competing at a weight 15lbs heavier…"

@MaliTribbiani noted that the talent pool in the middleweight division has gotten deeper:

"Many fighters moving to MW in the recent months. Paul Craig, Chimaev, Kamaru, Michel Pereira. That's cool!"

@TheDonDog wanted to see the No.4-ranked welterweight face Bo Nickal:

"Bo nickel should be fighting Kh**shot"

@scarface_tubby shared his excitement for this weekend's card:

"I’m ready to fight a fu**in moose right now I’m so geeked 4 tomorrow dawg! Punch that bi**h right in its mouth!"

Khamzat Chimaev suggests he may have been led to miss weight

Khamzat Chimaev was the source of controversy at UFC 279 as he massively missed weight, leading to three fights being changed. Speaking at the UFC 294 media day, 'Borz' suggested that the weight miss was no fault of his own, stating:

"Everyone speaks about why I didn’t make weight once in my life and there were some plans to do that that way. It’s not my plan, but I can’t say everything here."

Chimaev, who was set to clash with Nate Diaz, wound up facing Kevin Holland. While he won the bout via first-round submission, he faced plenty of backlash for his actions following the weight miss, in which he antagonized the crowd.