“That’s the troubling part” - Ariel Helwani expresses concern over the ongoing situation with Conor McGregor

Ariel Helwani has expressed deep concern over the ongoing situation involving Conor McGregor, who has recently been caught up in a series of controversies.

McGregor's latest mishap occurred during his appearance at the NBA Finals, where he playfully squared up with the Miami Heat mascot before delivering a left hook that caused the mascot to be injured and sent to the hospital. Although it was initially seen as a publicity stunt, the consequences turned out to be real.

Another troubling incident involves allegations of sexual assault against McGregor. Following a game of the NBA Finals, he has been accused of forcefully kissing a woman and pressuring her into performing oral sex. These allegations have stirred further controversy around the Irish fighter, even though no criminal charges have been filed.

Ariel Helwani shared his concerns during a recent episode of the MMAHour, highlighting the troubling nature of these incidents. Helwani pointed out that Conor McGregor's high-profile status as a mainstream A-list celebrity amplifies the impact of such controversies:

"The concerning part about this particular instance is, alright, you're watching the game, he's at the game, and it's great, he's there among the other celebrities, and he's getting shine, and then it seems like he has this sponsorship deal with Tidal and the Miami Heat, and it's great. But he's a mainstream A-list celebrity, and then two things happen as a result of being at the game. That's a problem, right?"

Helwani emphasized that the Irishman should enjoy the success he has achieved through his business ventures, such as Proper 12 and Tidal, and avoid getting entangled in such controversies:

"kind of want him to enjoy the fruits of his labor and stay out of trouble. Whether it's true, not true. If you're surrounded by these things, as opposed to just going to a game and going home, that's the troubling part. And then if it's actually true, that's even more troubling."

The journalist concluded by highlighting the need for 'The Notorious' to navigate through these troubling times and make decisions that reflect positively on his career and personal life.

Check out Ariel Helwani's comments on Conor McGregor's current situation in the video below:

What did Daniel Cormier say about Conor McGregor's current controversies?

Daniel Cormier has recently shared his take on the ongoing controversies surrounding UFC superstar Conor McGregor. Appearing on a recent episode of ESPN's DC & RC show, the Hall of farmer had this to say:

"You [Ryan Clark] and I don't know that level of fame... We just never got there, but you almost become a victim to the fame, and it seems as though he's unwilling to let go of that, to let go of the idea that he can do less, that he has to be insulated, that he has to be surrounded by people that say no."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments on Conor McGregor below [10:40 mark]:

