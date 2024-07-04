“That’s two crazy fights” - Liam Harrison excited for showdown with Seksan at ONE 168, Haggerty vs Superlek

British Muay Thai icon and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger 'Hitman' Liam Harrison of the United Kingdom can't wait for September to roll around so he can finally climb back inside the ONE Championship ring.

The 38-year-old striking veteran is set to make his highly anticipated return to action follow two years of inactivity due to a debilitating knee injury he suffered in 2022.

Harrison will make his next appearance at the upcoming ONE 168: Denver, against Thai legend 'The Man Who Yields to No One' Seksan Or Kwangmuang. The event broadcasts live from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Friday, September 6th.

Also on the card is a showdown between Superlek Kiatmoo9 and 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai gold, which Harrison is excited to see.

Speaking to the Sky Sports MMA Club in a recent interview, Harrison talked about the magnitude of this upcoming card, especially for fans of explosive action.

'Hitman' said:

"We got two strikers like Superlek and Haggerty and you got me and Seksan on the same card. That’s two crazy fights. The American fans would be in for such a treat if we could get some of that on the line."

Needless to say, ONE 168: Denver is shaping up to be an incredible night of martial arts.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Liam Harrison wants to bring drama, action into ONE return: "That’s what I’m looking forward"

Fierce Englishman 'Hitman' Liam Harrison can't wait to get back to doing what he does best, and that's putting on a show for the fans.

The explosive 38-year-old envisions closing out his career in the world's largest martial arts organization with a few more inspiring scraps against the absolute best.

He said:

"When people remember me (it should be) for the blood, the guts, the sweat, the action, the drama which is what I usually always bring to the table when I fight. That’s what I’m looking forward to in the next few fights coming up. I just want to get in there, have some real knockouts, some crazy wars like I have done throughout my whole career and enjoy myself."

