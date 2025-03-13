  • home icon
  "That was the most significant lesson" - Masaaki Noiri shares the adjustments he made after dropping first two matches in ONE

“That was the most significant lesson” - Masaaki Noiri shares the adjustments he made after dropping first two matches in ONE

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Mar 13, 2025 07:40 GMT
Masaaki Noiri - Photo by ONE Championship
Masaaki Noiri - Photo by ONE Championship

31-year-old former two-division K-1 kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri of Japan turned things around dramatically in his last fight after two heartbreaking setbacks in ONE Championship.

Noiri joined the world's largest martial arts organization in June of 2024, dropping back-to-back losses to 'Killer Kid' Shitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Liu Mengyang. At that point, many fans had written Noiri off, and one more defeat would have sent the Japanese star over the edge.

However, Noiri returned to action in January of this year to score a second-round knockout victory over Iraq's Shakir Al-Tekreeti at ONE 170 in Bangkok.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Noiri detailed the lessons he learned and the changes he made in camp to bring on success.

The Japanese star said:

"In my fight against Sitthichai, the biggest thing I learned was how fights are scored in ONE. The way I had been fighting previously didn’t really work here because the scoring criteria are different. I think that was the most significant lesson for me."

Now, Noiri is ready to realize his ultimate goal of becoming ONE world champion when he goes for the gold next weekend in front of his hometown crowd.

Masaaki Noiri to face Tawanchai PK Saenchai for interim gold at ONE 172 in Japan

Japanese kickboxing veteran Masaaki Noiri is ready to face ONE featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand in his toughest test yet on the global stage of ONE Championship.

Noiri will challenge Tawanchai for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing gold when the two face off at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday, March 23rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Edited by C. Naik
