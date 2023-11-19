“That was slick asf” - Fans fall in love with Jackie Buntan’s Neo-like evasion and explosion against ‘Wondergirl’

26-year-old Muay Thai star Jackie Buntan has had an impressive run in ONE Championship so far. With her pro career growing ever larger under the promotion's banner, the Filipino-American striker has been nearly unstoppable.

Buntan had her promotional debut back in February 2021 at ONE: Fists of Fury. She soundly defeated Thai prodigy Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak in a one-sided performance. Jackie Buntan utilized her signature lightning-quick hands to dominate 'Wondergirl'. She also showcased her Matrix-like reflexes to evade the Thai's powerful strikes:

ONE posted a video of Buntan evading one of Jaroonsak's high-kicks:

"Entering the matrix 😎 @jackiebuntan"

Fans are reacting to the clip in different ways in the comments section:

Comments on the video

@alexwendlinglive is envious of Buntan's confidence in such dangerous environments:

"But can I just have a percentage of this swag 😫🔥🔥🔥"

@champ.staylo said it plainly:

"That was slick asf"

@mlll.x.k11 raised the flag of Jackie Buntan's heritage:

"Philippine power! 🦾🇵🇭"

@marisabella24 is calling for a second fight between Buntan and reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion, Smilla Sundell:

"@jackiebuntan I want @smilla_fairtex rematch 👀👀👀"

At the moment, no official fight has been linked to Jackie Buntan yet. She was briefly scheduled to rematch ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell at ONE Fight Night 14.

However, Buntan had to pull out of the fight due to personal and family reasons. She was then replaced by reigning ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Helen Rodrigues, who moved up 10 pounds for the fight. Sundell soundly defeated Rodrigues via TKO inside three rounds.

As for Buntan, before she got linked to a rematch with Sundell, the Filipino-American absolutely starched Diandra Martin at ONE Fight Night 10 back in May. It's looking like a rematch between Buntan and Sundell for the belt is bound to inevitably happen. Only time will tell.