"That takes hard work" - Fighters and fans blown away as Dana White shares shredded physique update two years into starting health journey

Dana White recently unveiled a photo showcasing his impressive chiseled frame, marking two years since commencing his rejuvenation journey. Over the past few years, the UFC CEO has collaborated with human biologist and mortality-modeling expert Gary Brecka to meticulously implement all necessary measures for maintaining optimal health.

White's dedication to self-care is significantly fueled by revelations from Brecka's research, which forecasted that the lifespan of the MMA promotion's top executive was expected to be only about a decade longer, given his lifestyle.

In his pursuit of peak health and wellness, White has ventured into unconventional avenues of self-care, such as cold plunge therapy and 86-hour water fasting, which undoubtedly paid off for the 54-year-old businessman, as evidenced by his recent Instagram post.

White's post features a striking collage, juxtaposing a photo from September 2022, where he appeared visibly heavier with the latest snapshot showcasing him in the prime shape of his life. He captioned the post:

"Today is 2 years since I started my health journey with @garybrecka. Thanks for changing my life, my brother!!! I feel incredible, and thank you, @kerrikasem, for connecting us. @10xhealthsystem."

Check out Dana White's post below:

The MMA community responded to White's impressive body transformation with an array of positive reactions, with many praising his dedication over the span of two years.

MMA reporter Nina-Marie Daniele wrote:

"Oil up those muscles."

UFC featherweight fighter Bryce Mitchell commented:

"That takes hard work!!"

One fan wrote:

"Went from Uncle Dana to Daddy Dana."

Check out some more reactions below:

Credits: @danwhite on Instagram

When Dana White discussed the impact of water fasting on his ripped physique

During an appearance on the Full Send Podcast last December, Dana White discussed his experience with an 86-hour fast, which he learned about from an online clip featuring a doctor from Boston.

The UFC CEO revealed that Gary Brecka gave his approval for the fast, assuring him that it lowers the risk of cancer, Alzheimer's, and other significant health concerns. Surprisingly, he felt great throughout the process and mentioned that he could have extended the fast for seven days if desired.

White explained that subjecting the body to adversity prompts the elimination of dead cells, and temporarily challenging your organs to survive a critical situation offers numerous benefits:

"It rips you to f**king shreds, which is great, but really, the benefit is internal. It's like the blood work with Gary. When everything's right inside, everything looks good on the outside."

Check out Dana White's comments below (2:16):