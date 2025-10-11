  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "That would be terrible" - Veronica Hardy hilariously addresses rumors of Sean Strickland having to train with women as punishment 

"That would be terrible" - Veronica Hardy hilariously addresses rumors of Sean Strickland having to train with women as punishment 

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Oct 11, 2025 02:40 GMT
Veronica Hardy (left) talks about Sean Strickland
Veronica Hardy (left) talks about Sean Strickland's (right punishment. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Sean Strickland was suspended for six months by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for attacking another fighter at a Tuff-N-Uff event on June 29, 2025. The suspension, made official on August 21 and retroactive to the incident date, also included a $5,000 fine and $157 in attorney fees.

Ad

The altercation took place after Luis Hernandez defeated Strickland’s teammate Miles Hunsinger via guillotine choke. When Hernandez celebrated and taunted Hunsinger’s corner, Strickland charged into the cage and threw punches before being restrained by security.

Since the suspension, Strickland has been sidelined from competition but remains active at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas, where he continues to train and help teammates. Recently, he was spotted assisting women’s flyweight fighter Veronica Hardy during her camp for UFC 320.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

A photo of the two went viral after Hardy posted it online, showing Strickland’s disinterested look as he stood among a group of female fighters. Fans quickly joked that part of his punishment was to coach women’s MMA.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Hardy later clarified the post in good humor, laughing at the suggestion that working with women could ever be considered a disciplinary measure. Speaking in an interview with Home of Fight, Hardy said:

Ad
“What do you, what can you say? Bro, seriously? What is more sexist than the fact that his punishment has to be to coach women, but how can that be real? I didn’t know if the commission was on some... Yeah, that would be terrible. Like, many women fight on the same cards. That can’t be a punishment."
Ad

Check out Veronica Hardy's comments below:

Ad

Sean Strickland slams UFC for ‘outsourcing’ to foreign fighters amid pay concerns

Sean Strickland recently criticized the UFC for allegedly relying heavily on international fighters. He argued that the promotion “outsources” talent to countries where athletes can afford to fight for lower pay.

He claimed that entry-level contracts offering $10,000 to show and $10,000 to win make it difficult for American fighters to sustain a career in the sport. Speaking in an interview with MMA Junkie, Strickland said:

Ad
“It just kind of annoys me, too, the direction the UFC goes, they just outsource. They just outsource UFC to these poor countries and these guys go fight for 10 and 10 on the Contenders, and they go back and live in Rio, and they just made 20 or 30 grand living like f*cking kings.”

He added:

“You’re really limiting the U.S. market because you’re not paying these guys any money,” he added. “So you’ve got little Joaquin Jackson who has a choice, go play football, or go be a UFC champion. That man’s going to go play football.”
About the author
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Twitter icon

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications