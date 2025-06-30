"That would be the test" - Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach identifies the biggest threat to Ilia Topuria’s reign

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach, Javier Mendez, has labeled Arman Tsarukyan the kryptonite to Ilia Topuria's reign.

Mendez stated in an interview with Submission Radio that Topuria might seriously be threatened by Tsarukyan's grappling-heavy fight style.

The AKA head coach believes that 'Ahalkalakets' will ensure that a "grappling war" is waged when he engages with Topuria inside the octagon:

"Arman Tsarukyan would be the one to give him the most problems because Arman's not going to stand with him. Arman's gonna make it a grappling war. Can Ilia survive the continuous ground attack that Arman's gonna put on him? That would be the test."

Mendez added:

"Look at what he did to Charles. Charles came for a takedown, he freaking switched it on him midair."

Check out Javier Mendez's comments below:

Ilia Topuria recently took a dig at Khabib Nurmagomedov's past challenge

Earlier this year, Ilia Topuria vacated his featherweight throne in pursuit of lightweight gold and wanted to fight Islam Makhachev. However, Makhachev's longtime teammate and friend Khabib Nurmagomedov didn't second the bout and wanted Topuria to first prove himself at lightweight by fighting either Dustin Poirier or Charles Oliveira.

During the UFC 317 pre-fight presser, 'El Matador' was asked by a reporter about his thoughts on this challenge. Topuria quipped:

"Honestly, I don't care what he wants."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (10:32):

This weekend at UFC 317, 'El Matador' knocked out 'do Bronx' in the first round as he had promised to capture the vacant UFC lightweight throne. Topuria wants to fight once more at the end of the year and has set his sights on Paddy Pimblett.

Meanwhile, Topuria vs. Makhachev is a bout that may not come to fruition anytime soon, as Makhachev is currently bulking for his welterweight debut, which is expected to happen later this year against champion Jack Della Maddalena.

